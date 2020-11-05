expand
November 5, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Nov. 5, 2020

By PA News

Published 4:53 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

Joseph Christy Woods Sr., 81, of Port Neches passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at V.A. Hospital in Houston, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

John Lee Patin of Irving, Texas services 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Lenora Elizondo of Port Arthur passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Gloria J. Bean, 76, of Nederland, Texas passed away November 4, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

John Dale Fitzgerald, 74, of Nederland, Texas passed away November 5, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

James C. Porter, 87, of Nederland, Texas passed away November 4, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Mr. Joel Hayward, Roadway To Glory Evangelistic Ministries, 11:00 AM Friday, November 6, 2020 under the direction of Hannah Funeral Home.

