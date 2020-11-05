Mr. Floyd C. Shedrick Jr., 49, of Port Arthur died at Brenham State School.

A native of Port Arthur, TX he was a resident of Brenham for 38 years.

Floyd is preceded in death by his father: Floyd C. Shedrick Sr., his twin sister: Fralena Shedrick who was so passionate and dedicated to his care.

Maternal grandparents: Norris and Cecelia McZeal.

Paternal grandparents: Floyd Shedrick and Lena Jones. Aunts: Linda Shedrick, Patsy Shields and Alma McZeal, Uncles: Lloyd Shedrick, John McZeal and Joseph McZeal.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: His mother: Barbara Shedrick. Aunts: Sherold Alpough (Curtis), Brenda Shedrick. Brother-N-Law: Clifton McCrea, Special Nephew and Nieces: Joshua, Jessica McCrea, Javanna Bobb and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A visitation is scheduled from 9 AM until 11 AM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with services to immediately follow in the Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lee E. Fields officiating.

Burial will follow in Live Oaks Cemetery under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.