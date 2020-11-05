expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Floyd C. Shedrick Jr.

Floyd C. Shedrick Jr.

By PA News

Published 7:40 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

Mr. Floyd C. Shedrick Jr., 49, of Port Arthur died at Brenham State School.

A native of Port Arthur, TX he was a resident of Brenham for 38 years.

Floyd is preceded in death by his father: Floyd C. Shedrick Sr., his twin sister: Fralena Shedrick who was so passionate and dedicated to his care.

Maternal grandparents: Norris and Cecelia McZeal.

Paternal grandparents: Floyd Shedrick and Lena Jones. Aunts: Linda Shedrick, Patsy Shields and Alma McZeal, Uncles: Lloyd Shedrick, John McZeal and Joseph McZeal.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: His mother: Barbara Shedrick. Aunts: Sherold Alpough (Curtis), Brenda Shedrick. Brother-N-Law: Clifton McCrea, Special Nephew and Nieces: Joshua, Jessica McCrea, Javanna Bobb and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A visitation is scheduled from 9 AM until 11 AM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with services to immediately follow in the Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lee E. Fields officiating.

Burial will follow in Live Oaks Cemetery under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Titans pitch shutout against Timberwolves, stand alone in first place

Joseph Christy Woods Sr.

Mary Ann Brocks Martin

Jack Dorsey

High School Sports

Titans pitch shutout against Timberwolves, stand alone in first place

Local

PAPD searching for witnesses to fatal shooting, describe case as very fluid

Beaumont

Mitsubishi Chemical closing methyl methacrylate plant north of Nederland

Local

Dozen shots ring out, several apartments struck; Port Arthur Police investigate drive-by

Local

Rep. Deshotel bests 1st challenger in 2 decades; talks goals for 87th legislature in January

Local

Blue backs pink: PAPD Chief Tim Duriso dons wig, tutu for breast cancer awareness

Local

Superintendent to give COVID update for PAISD; see how to join in

Local

Teacher Dena Foust leads with compassion at Nederland High

Groves

Groves Police arrests & responses: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

High School Sports

PHOTO: Bum Phillips trophy finds home at PNG

Local

UPDATE: 26-year-old woman shot, killed Wednesday night in Port Arthur

High School Sports

See how Memorial is reaping rewards of natural athlete Maleek Jones realizing his football potential

Local

UPDATE: Man killed IDed; details released about fatal shooting involving local deputies

Local

Republicans dominate state’s elections, ending Democrats’ hopes of flipping Texas

Beaumont

UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 deputies on leave following shooting on Carpenter Road

Local

All 9 Port Arthur charter propositions, including sale of six parks, pass

Groves

Reynolds to keep seat as Groves city marshal; Ward 4 winner elected

Local

Candidates share reactions to runoffs for Port Arthur City Council Position 8 & District 1

Local

Cal Jones keeps District 2 seat on PA City Council

Local

See how absentee ballots pushed Charlotte Moses over the top for PA council seat

Local

Victorious Port Arthur Council winners from District 3, 4 thank supporters, talk future

Local

New representative elected to Port Neches DD7 seat

Local

Port Arthur voters elect 2 to PAISD school board