Groves Police arrests & responses: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:

Oct. 28

Efrain Mendoza Figueroa, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block Coolidge.

Sada Hal, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Juan Pagoada Bustillo, 19, was arrested for warrants and fail to identify fugitive intent to give false info in the 2800 bock of Main.

A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.

Oct. 29

Dustin Tompkins, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 3500 block of Texas 73.

Jonathan Sanchez, 26, was arrested in the 5000 block of Woodlawn for driving while intoxicated.

Roger Taylor, 53, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4800 block of East Parkway.

Brandon Walton, 24, was arrested for assault in the 67000 block of Howe.

Joseph Maniscalco, 41, was arrested for terroristic threats in the 7100 block of Terrell.

Aggravated robbery was reported in the 5300 block of 39 th St.

St. Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block of Main.

Terroristic threats were reported in the 6600 block of Jefferson.

Theft of services was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City.

A theft was reported in the 3500 block of Cleveland.

Oct. 30

Calvin Bolds, 37, was arrested for evading arrest/detention using vehicle or watercraft in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Taft.

Oct. 31

Victor Perez, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 6400 block of Jefferson.

Nov. 1

Jardell Budier, 18, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, failure to identify, and warrants in the 5400 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Phillip Tate, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of East Parkway.

An assault was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 6200 block of Dave Street.

Nov. 2

Kevin Kozma, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 5600 block of Monroe.

Cruelty to animals was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.

Nov. 3