expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Mitsubishi Chemical closing methyl methacrylate plant north of Nederland

By PA News

Published 8:01 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

BEAUMONT — A Beaumont plant located on Twin City Highway north of Central Gardens and the city limits of Nederland is terminating operations by the first quarter of 2021.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation made the announcement in a press release, adding the plant is set to close by Feb. 28.

There was no initial information provided about employee terminations or transfers or the amount of staffing this is impacting.

The plant produces methyl methacrylate monomer and methacrylic acid. According to the company, the site has a production capacity of 135,000Mtpa.

The Beaumont site is owned by MCC’s Texas subsidiary Lucite International.

The company said the site was closed to optimize its “supply chain in keeping with demand and supply trends for raw materials.”

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the Japanese firm has “factored” an impairment loss of around $230 million due to the shutdown and associated costs.

Based in Tokyo, Japan, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation was formed in 2017 following the merger of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Plastics and Mitsubishi Rayon.

The company provides various solutions for performance products and industrial materials.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Mitsubishi Chemical closing methyl methacrylate plant north of Nederland

Dozen shots ring out, several apartments struck; Port Arthur Police investigate drive-by

Rep. Deshotel bests 1st challenger in 2 decades; talks goals for 87th legislature in January

Blue backs pink: PAPD Chief Tim Duriso dons wig, tutu for breast cancer awareness

Beaumont

Mitsubishi Chemical closing methyl methacrylate plant north of Nederland

Local

Dozen shots ring out, several apartments struck; Port Arthur Police investigate drive-by

Local

Rep. Deshotel bests 1st challenger in 2 decades; talks goals for 87th legislature in January

Local

Blue backs pink: PAPD Chief Tim Duriso dons wig, tutu for breast cancer awareness

Local

Superintendent to give COVID update for PAISD; see how to join in

Local

Teacher Dena Foust leads with compassion at Nederland High

Groves

Groves Police arrests & responses: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

High School Sports

PHOTO: Bum Phillips trophy finds home at PNG

High School Sports

See how Memorial is reaping rewards of natural athlete Maleek Jones realizing his football potential

Local

UPDATE: Man killed IDed; details released about fatal shooting involving local deputies

Local

Republicans dominate state’s elections, ending Democrats’ hopes of flipping Texas

Beaumont

UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 deputies on leave following shooting on Carpenter Road

Local

All 9 Port Arthur charter propositions, including sale of six parks, pass

Groves

Reynolds to keep seat as Groves city marshal; Ward 4 winner elected

Local

Candidates share reactions to runoffs for Port Arthur City Council Position 8 & District 1

Local

Cal Jones keeps District 2 seat on PA City Council

Local

See how absentee ballots pushed Charlotte Moses over the top for PA council seat

Local

Victorious Port Arthur Council winners from District 3, 4 thank supporters, talk future

Local

New representative elected to Port Neches DD7 seat

Local

Port Arthur voters elect 2 to PAISD school board

Local

Zena Stephens remains sheriff in Jefferson County

Groves

Dallon James talks plans after PNGISD school board election win

Local

Local elections winners list – unofficial results from Jefferson County