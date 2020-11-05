Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 26-Nov. 1
Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:
- Ronald Nunez, 50, warrant other agency
- Kenneth Barthol, 25, public intoxication
- Tiffany Giles, 37, warrant other agency
- Jana Bedair, 39, warrant other agency
- Kyle Moroney, 26, public intoxication
- Jesse Carter, 21, driving while intoxicated
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:
Oct. 26
- Theft was reported in the 8100 block of Viterbo.
- Harassment was reported in the 700 block of North 14th Street.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 2300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Harassment was reported in the 200 block of North 10th Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
Oct. 27
- A person was reported missing in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue H.
- A dog at large was reported in the 1200 block of North 18th Street.
- Terroristic threat of family/household – family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Detroit.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South 4 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Avenue J.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Chicago.
Oct. 28
- Identity theft was reported in the 2500 block of North 31st Street.
- A death was reported in the 800 block of South 12th Street.
- An information report was made in the 2400 block of FM 365.
- Found property was reported in the 7600 block of Superior Drive.
- A death was reported in the 800 block of North 30th Street.
Oct. 29
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of 27th Street.
- An information report was made in the 3500 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested for terroristic threat of family/ household and abandoning/endangering a child-imminent danger in the 400 block of South Third Street.
Oct. 30
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of North U.S. 69.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Helena.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
- A person was reported missing in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 31
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.
- Theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of North U.S. 69.
- A murder and suicide was reported in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North 36th Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1700 block of Canal.
Nov.1
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of South 13th Street.
- An information report was made in the 3600 block of Avenue D.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- An officer found an abandoned vehicle in the 2800 block of West Boston.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Detroit.
- Terroristic threat of family/household-family violence was reported in the 400 block of North 33rd Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.