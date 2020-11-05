expand
November 5, 2020

26-year-old woman shot, killed Wednesday night in Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 10:34 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

A 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead following a shooting in the 8600 block of Davis Avenue in Port Arthur on Wednesday evening.

Port Arthur Police responded to a shooting report at 7:16 p.m. and found a victim wounded. She was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle and pronounced dead upon arrival.

The victim was identified as Bria Alisse McZeal, 26.

A male also received a gunshot wound, which police say is not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department is investigating the case.

