expand
Ad Spot

November 6, 2020

Nederland quarterback Rene Cunningham played on an injured ankle against PNG. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Nederland QB Rene Cunningham’s strength shines through uncommon leadership

By Chris Moore

Published 12:05 am Friday, November 6, 2020

NEDERLAND — Nederland senior quarterback Rene Cunningham is a player any coach would want on their team.

In the Bulldogs’ first two district games, the former receiver/defensive back showed why he is the coaches’ pick to lead the team in 2020.

Against rival Port Neches-Groves, Cunningham sprained his ankle, missing the remainder of the first half. While the offense stayed on the on the field, the quarterback was on the sideline getting his ankle tapped.

When the Bulldogs came out of halftime, he remained on the sideline. As his team struggled to move the ball, Cunningham could be seen roaming the sideline, trying to loosen up his ankle.

After some time, the senior took the tape off and asked the coach to get put back in, where he went on to finish the game.

“He couldn’t put pressure on it at halftime,” coach Monte Barrow said of Cunningham’s ankle. “He comes to us in the middle of the third quarter, takes the tape off and says he’s good. I knew what it looked like the next morning, so I knew he wasn’t feeling real good about it. He put that aside and went out there for his brothers. That is not something that is natural. I think certain guys can summon that, and he is one of those guys.”

Cunningham said he plays for his teammates.

“It meant a lot to get back on the field,” he said. “I did it for them. I’d do anything for these boys. They are family.”

Cunningham is a dual threat, who can beat teams with a strong arm or with his legs.

“When he has the ball in his hands, he has a chance to make something happen,” Barrow said. “Whether it is with his arm, his legs or his brain, he can make it happen. He has come a long way since not playing quarterback since middle school. He could go right back to receiver and play it. That is the kind of athlete he is.”

Cunningham said if he was creating himself on a video game, his highest attributes would be toughness and arm strength, which he graded at 95 and 90, respectively.

“I’m a tough dude,” he said.

His coach said Cunningham’s greatest strengths can’t be measured.

“There is no selfishness in that kid in any form or fashion,” Barrow said. “He is a kid that you would not mind bringing home to your house and your kids and have them see and model after him. It is always great to have a guy like that to work with every day.”

Barrow said the team has full confidence in the quarterback.

“He has really taken to the position,” he said. “Our team has really accepted him as that guy. That is a big deal in this sport. They definitely trust him and he is only doing more and more to gain more of their trust.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Phelan says he has enough votes to become Texas House speaker

I.C. MURRELL — PA election breakdown: Change coming, turnout improves, single ballot needed

Nederland QB Rene Cunningham’s strength shines through uncommon leadership

Bulldogs’ next mission: Follow up strong showing with homecoming win

Beaumont

Phelan says he has enough votes to become Texas House speaker

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — PA election breakdown: Change coming, turnout improves, single ballot needed

High School Sports

Nederland QB Rene Cunningham’s strength shines through uncommon leadership

High School Sports

Titans pitch shutout against Timberwolves, stand alone in first place

Local

PAPD searching for witnesses to fatal shooting, describe case as very fluid

Beaumont

Mitsubishi Chemical closing methyl methacrylate plant north of Nederland

Local

Dozen shots ring out, several apartments struck; Port Arthur Police investigate drive-by

Local

Rep. Deshotel bests 1st challenger in 2 decades; talks goals for 87th legislature in January

Local

Blue backs pink: PAPD Chief Tim Duriso dons wig, tutu for breast cancer awareness

Local

Superintendent to give COVID update for PAISD; see how to join in

Local

Teacher Dena Foust leads with compassion at Nederland High

Groves

Groves Police arrests & responses: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

High School Sports

PHOTO: Bum Phillips trophy finds home at PNG

Local

UPDATE: 26-year-old woman shot, killed Wednesday night in Port Arthur

High School Sports

See how Memorial is reaping rewards of natural athlete Maleek Jones realizing his football potential

Local

UPDATE: Man killed IDed; details released about fatal shooting involving local deputies

Local

Republicans dominate state’s elections, ending Democrats’ hopes of flipping Texas

Beaumont

UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 deputies on leave following shooting on Carpenter Road

Local

All 9 Port Arthur charter propositions, including sale of six parks, pass

Groves

Reynolds to keep seat as Groves city marshal; Ward 4 winner elected

Local

Candidates share reactions to runoffs for Port Arthur City Council Position 8 & District 1

Local

Cal Jones keeps District 2 seat on PA City Council

Local

See how absentee ballots pushed Charlotte Moses over the top for PA council seat