November 6, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Nov. 6, 2020

By PA News

Published 2:32 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

Gloria J. Bean, 76, of Nederland, Texas passed away November 4, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

John Dale Fitzgerald, 74, of Nederland, Texas passed away November 5, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

James C. Porter, 87, of Nederland, Texas passed away November 4, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Margarette M. DeLaCruz, 84, formerly of Nederland passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending with Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves

Mary Lou Simon Jackson, 86, of Groves passed away on October 22, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. Arrangements are pending with Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Gloria Roberson, 71, of Port Arthur, Texas died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

James Henry Green, 75, of Port Arthur, Texas died Saturday, October 31, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

