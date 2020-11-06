Search on for missing 3-year-old, father with drug use & mental illness history

Beaumont Police say they are searching for a missing and presumed endangered child.

Authorities say Damaarkus Baines, father of 3-year-old Kasai Baines, left the 1400 block of Washington Village Parkway near Washington/IH-10), on foot, with Kasai on Monday.

They have not been seen or heard from since.

Damaarkus has a history of drug use and mental illness.

Detectives fear Kasai may be in danger.

If you know the whereabouts of Kasai or Damaarkus, call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. If you locate them, please call 911 immediately.