expand
Ad Spot

November 6, 2020

Kasai Baines & Damaarkus Baines

Search on for missing 3-year-old, father with drug use & mental illness history

By PA News

Published 1:59 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

Beaumont Police say they are searching for a missing and presumed endangered child.

Authorities say Damaarkus Baines, father of 3-year-old Kasai Baines, left the 1400 block of Washington Village Parkway near Washington/IH-10), on foot, with Kasai on Monday.

They have not been seen or heard from since.

Damaarkus has a history of drug use and mental illness.

Detectives fear Kasai may be in danger.

If you know the whereabouts of Kasai or Damaarkus, call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. If you locate them, please call 911 immediately.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

DEATH NOTICES: Nov. 6, 2020

Health Department: Middle-aged PA resident loses battle with COVID-19

Search on for missing 3-year-old, father with drug use & mental illness history

Phelan says he has enough votes to become Texas House speaker

BREAKING NEWS

Health Department: Middle-aged PA resident loses battle with COVID-19

Beaumont

Search on for missing 3-year-old, father with drug use & mental illness history

Beaumont

Phelan says he has enough votes to become Texas House speaker

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — PA election breakdown: Change coming, turnout improves, single ballot needed

High School Sports

Nederland QB Rene Cunningham’s strength shines through uncommon leadership

High School Sports

Titans pitch shutout against Timberwolves, stand alone in first place

Local

PAPD searching for witnesses to fatal shooting, describe case as very fluid

Beaumont

Mitsubishi Chemical closing methyl methacrylate plant north of Nederland

Local

Dozen shots ring out, several apartments struck; Port Arthur Police investigate drive-by

Local

Rep. Deshotel bests 1st challenger in 2 decades; talks goals for 87th legislature in January

Local

Blue backs pink: PAPD Chief Tim Duriso dons wig, tutu for breast cancer awareness

Local

Superintendent to give COVID update for PAISD; see how to join in

Local

Teacher Dena Foust leads with compassion at Nederland High

Groves

Groves Police arrests & responses: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

High School Sports

PHOTO: Bum Phillips trophy finds home at PNG

Local

UPDATE: 26-year-old woman shot, killed Wednesday night in Port Arthur

High School Sports

See how Memorial is reaping rewards of natural athlete Maleek Jones realizing his football potential

Local

UPDATE: Man killed IDed; details released about fatal shooting involving local deputies

Local

Republicans dominate state’s elections, ending Democrats’ hopes of flipping Texas

Beaumont

UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 deputies on leave following shooting on Carpenter Road

Local

All 9 Port Arthur charter propositions, including sale of six parks, pass

Groves

Reynolds to keep seat as Groves city marshal; Ward 4 winner elected

Local

Candidates share reactions to runoffs for Port Arthur City Council Position 8 & District 1