expand
Ad Spot

November 7, 2020

Dr. Harlan Charleston

Spindletop Center mourns passing of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harlan Charleston 

By PA News

Published 4:23 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

BEAUMONT – Spindletop Center sadly announces that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harlan Charleston, who was a mental health advocate and compassionate colleague, died Friday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Dr. Harlan Charleston passed away unexpectedly this morning,” said Holly Borel, chief executive officer of Spindletop Center. “Dr. Charleston was a patient, kind, caring man that gave tirelessly to the population of individuals that suffer from mental health disorders.

Charleston worked at Spindletop Center for nine years after serving as a contract employee for many years prior.

During this time, he worked in the Community Support Services unit, including with adult mental health services, forensics programs, and programs for people who are homeless.

He was named Spindletop Center’s Chief Medical Officer in 2018, providing guidance and knowledge to many areas of the organization.

By his leadership, Spindletop Center gained a fierce champion for diversity and inclusion for all those impacted by mental health issues. His quiet gentle voice carried the strength of his values and profound empathy for others.

“Dr. Charleston’s compassion for his colleagues was unparalleled,” said Borel. “He was a man that cared about humanity and that was reflected in everything he did.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Found dead in vehicle on Marshall Avenue; homicide victim’s family wants answers 13 years later

Port Arthur celebrates Census count; Nonresponse Follow-up needed for almost 50%

Cake knife-wielding woman indicted for bakery section

Seoul Food Korean BBQ nears opening

Local

Found dead in vehicle on Marshall Avenue; homicide victim’s family wants answers 13 years later

Local

Port Arthur celebrates Census count; Nonresponse Follow-up needed for almost 50%

Beaumont

Cake knife-wielding woman indicted for bakery section

Local

Seoul Food Korean BBQ nears opening

Local

PA man indicted for crash that killed officer

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Oct. 26 – Nov. 1

Local

PHOTO — Nicaraguan restaurant cooking for Hurricane Eta relief

Local

Sport Clips donating for each cut in honor of Veterans Day

Groves

Early deficit proves too much for PNG in loss to Barbers Hill

High School Sports

Bulldogs bring their own sting; Cunningham, Fuselier link for three scores in beating Stings

Beaumont

Spindletop Center mourns passing of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harlan Charleston 

Local

Health Department: Middle-aged PA resident loses battle with COVID-19

Beaumont

Search on for missing 3-year-old, father with drug use & mental illness history

Beaumont

Phelan says he has enough votes to become Texas House speaker

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — PA election breakdown: Change coming, turnout improves, single ballot needed

High School Sports

Nederland QB Rene Cunningham’s strength shines through uncommon leadership

High School Sports

Titans pitch shutout against Timberwolves, stand alone in first place

Local

PAPD searching for witnesses to fatal shooting, describe case as very fluid

Beaumont

Mitsubishi Chemical closing methyl methacrylate plant north of Nederland

Local

Dozen shots ring out, several apartments struck; Port Arthur Police investigate drive-by

Local

Rep. Deshotel bests 1st challenger in 2 decades; talks goals for 87th legislature in January

Local

Blue backs pink: PAPD Chief Tim Duriso dons wig, tutu for breast cancer awareness

Local

Superintendent to give COVID update for PAISD; see how to join in

Local

Teacher Dena Foust leads with compassion at Nederland High