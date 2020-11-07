expand
Ad Spot

November 7, 2020

CHRIS DUQUE — City of Nederland has much to be thankful for

By PA News

Published 12:03 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

In the month of November, we celebrate Thanksgiving — a time of giving thanks.

As the City, we want to share what we are thankful for.

  • We are thankful for this country’s veterans.

There are no words to adequately describe our appreciation, respect and gratitude for the men and women who have served in the U.S. military to defend, protect and ensure our country and its freedoms. God bless you and thank you!

  • We are thankful for Entergy’s crews.

Following two hurricanes, Nederland and the region suffered widespread power outages. Entergy’s crews did an incredible job restoring power.

  • We are thankful that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nederland has been less severe than other communities and that our citizens are taking the necessary hygiene and safety measures to keep the impact in check.
  • We are thankful for teachers who have dealt with an extremely challenging eight months, providing virtual learning and now returning to classrooms dealing with new challenges.
  • We are thankful for the sense of community and the local businesses in Nederland.

Throughout the year, local non-profit organizations, churches and clubs work to help the less fortunate and the ill.

  • We are thankful for the Nederland Senior Citizen Center that works to provide services for senior citizens and for the Community Care Prayer Outreach Center that helps those in need.
  • We are thankful for the Nederland Police Department, Nederland Fire Department, dispatchers and all other first responders who have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta.
  • We are thankful for the City’s public works crews who worked after the hurricanes to clear streets, make emergency repairs, run the Laura debris operation and support the Delta debris operation.
  • We are thankful for all our City employees who have dealt with a very challenging 2020.

They have done a remarkable job addressing everyday issues and problems, as well as the disasters, and I am proud of them.

  • We are thankful to have the lowest municipal tax rate in Jefferson County.
  • We are thankful for the opportunity to serve our amazing community.
  • And we are thankful that 2020 is almost over, and like everyone else, we would be incredibly thankful if 2021 is a better year.

If there are any questions regarding City operations, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 409-723-1503.

Chris Duque is city manager for Nederland. He can be reached at CDuque@ci.nederland.tx.us.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Found dead in vehicle on Marshall Avenue; homicide victim’s family wants answers 13 years later

Port Arthur celebrates Census count; Nonresponse Follow-up needed for almost 50%

Cake knife-wielding woman indicted for bakery section

Seoul Food Korean BBQ nears opening

Local

Found dead in vehicle on Marshall Avenue; homicide victim’s family wants answers 13 years later

Local

Port Arthur celebrates Census count; Nonresponse Follow-up needed for almost 50%

Beaumont

Cake knife-wielding woman indicted for bakery section

Local

Seoul Food Korean BBQ nears opening

Local

PA man indicted for crash that killed officer

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Oct. 26 – Nov. 1

Local

PHOTO — Nicaraguan restaurant cooking for Hurricane Eta relief

Local

Sport Clips donating for each cut in honor of Veterans Day

Groves

Early deficit proves too much for PNG in loss to Barbers Hill

High School Sports

Bulldogs bring their own sting; Cunningham, Fuselier link for three scores in beating Stings

Beaumont

Spindletop Center mourns passing of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harlan Charleston 

Local

Health Department: Middle-aged PA resident loses battle with COVID-19

Beaumont

Search on for missing 3-year-old, father with drug use & mental illness history

Beaumont

Phelan says he has enough votes to become Texas House speaker

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — PA election breakdown: Change coming, turnout improves, single ballot needed

High School Sports

Nederland QB Rene Cunningham’s strength shines through uncommon leadership

High School Sports

Titans pitch shutout against Timberwolves, stand alone in first place

Local

PAPD searching for witnesses to fatal shooting, describe case as very fluid

Beaumont

Mitsubishi Chemical closing methyl methacrylate plant north of Nederland

Local

Dozen shots ring out, several apartments struck; Port Arthur Police investigate drive-by

Local

Rep. Deshotel bests 1st challenger in 2 decades; talks goals for 87th legislature in January

Local

Blue backs pink: PAPD Chief Tim Duriso dons wig, tutu for breast cancer awareness

Local

Superintendent to give COVID update for PAISD; see how to join in

Local

Teacher Dena Foust leads with compassion at Nederland High