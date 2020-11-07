CHRIS DUQUE — City of Nederland has much to be thankful for

In the month of November, we celebrate Thanksgiving — a time of giving thanks.

As the City, we want to share what we are thankful for.

We are thankful for this country’s veterans.

There are no words to adequately describe our appreciation, respect and gratitude for the men and women who have served in the U.S. military to defend, protect and ensure our country and its freedoms. God bless you and thank you!

We are thankful for Entergy’s crews.

Following two hurricanes, Nederland and the region suffered widespread power outages. Entergy’s crews did an incredible job restoring power.

We are thankful that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nederland has been less severe than other communities and that our citizens are taking the necessary hygiene and safety measures to keep the impact in check.

We are thankful for teachers who have dealt with an extremely challenging eight months, providing virtual learning and now returning to classrooms dealing with new challenges.

We are thankful for the sense of community and the local businesses in Nederland.

Throughout the year, local non-profit organizations, churches and clubs work to help the less fortunate and the ill.

We are thankful for the Nederland Senior Citizen Center that works to provide services for senior citizens and for the Community Care Prayer Outreach Center that helps those in need.

We are thankful for the Nederland Police Department, Nederland Fire Department, dispatchers and all other first responders who have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta.

We are thankful for the City’s public works crews who worked after the hurricanes to clear streets, make emergency repairs, run the Laura debris operation and support the Delta debris operation.

We are thankful for all our City employees who have dealt with a very challenging 2020.

They have done a remarkable job addressing everyday issues and problems, as well as the disasters, and I am proud of them.

We are thankful to have the lowest municipal tax rate in Jefferson County.

We are thankful for the opportunity to serve our amazing community.

And we are thankful that 2020 is almost over, and like everyone else, we would be incredibly thankful if 2021 is a better year.

If there are any questions regarding City operations, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 409-723-1503.

Chris Duque is city manager for Nederland. He can be reached at CDuque@ci.nederland.tx.us.