November 7, 2020

Eta expected to again reach tropical storm status today; threaten Gulf Coast next week

By PA News

Published 7:24 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

At 6 a.m. Saturday, the center of Tropical Depression Eta was located approximately 190 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman.

The depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 13 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Eta will approach the Cayman Islands later Saturday, be near central Cuba Saturday night and Sunday, and near the Florida Keys or South Florida Sunday night and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Eta is forecast to become a tropical storm again later today, with further strengthening likely through Sunday.

