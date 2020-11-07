expand
Ad Spot

November 7, 2020

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE DEASY — Give thanks, always, and share your message

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

It seems that most folks think about giving thanks on Thanksgiving Day instead of it being a “mindset” and eternal place in our hearts!

Maybe that’s because not everyone has the motivation or opportunity to travel the world.

There is no more abundant, prosperous-in-every-way free living to compare to America.

I have traveled the world preaching and singing the gospel far and wide. I’ve visited prisons in Russia in the winter with no heat or bathrooms ­— just lost, young men waiting for my husband and our band and singers at Christmastime (begging us to take them with us to our America).

We’ve hosted  outdoor evangelism in Hawaii on the back of a flatbed truck, until it rained, as people still sat on the grass area clapping and singing while we told them about Jesus, inviting them to join us and eventually go to heaven too.

We’ve visited schools with our “Yes To Life” self-esteem, anti-drug program, with a power trio and captivating music, always ending with our testimony in Jesus.

Six hundred high school students in a Washington, D.C., military school stood and raised their young hands to receive Jesus, so, we praise Him continually in our minds and hearts for His traveling mercy and using us, our past and music, adding souls to the Kingdom, Amen.

“I will sing of the goodness and loving kindness of the Lord, forever, with my mouth I will make known Your faithfulness to all generations.” Psalm 89:1 Amp.

You have a different anointing as a Christian, to share from your heart with your personality about your Jesus. Share how He has answered your prayers and about the powerful things He’s done in your life. Share that you are in contact and can be filled with the power of God, His comfort and not some unknown “from a distance” (remember the song).

You have a unique personality and heart to help people (struggling or not) in your part of this world that I will never see or meet. There’s a plan for each of us. Be responsible; it’s meaningful and fun to talk about God.

Write to me at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com and come visit our Golden Triangle Church on the Rock Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Found dead in vehicle on Marshall Avenue; homicide victim’s family wants answers 13 years later

Port Arthur celebrates Census count; Nonresponse Follow-up needed for almost 50%

Cake knife-wielding woman indicted for bakery section

Seoul Food Korean BBQ nears opening

Local

Found dead in vehicle on Marshall Avenue; homicide victim’s family wants answers 13 years later

Local

Port Arthur celebrates Census count; Nonresponse Follow-up needed for almost 50%

Beaumont

Cake knife-wielding woman indicted for bakery section

Local

Seoul Food Korean BBQ nears opening

Local

PA man indicted for crash that killed officer

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Oct. 26 – Nov. 1

Local

PHOTO — Nicaraguan restaurant cooking for Hurricane Eta relief

Local

Sport Clips donating for each cut in honor of Veterans Day

Groves

Early deficit proves too much for PNG in loss to Barbers Hill

High School Sports

Bulldogs bring their own sting; Cunningham, Fuselier link for three scores in beating Stings

Beaumont

Spindletop Center mourns passing of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harlan Charleston 

Local

Health Department: Middle-aged PA resident loses battle with COVID-19

Beaumont

Search on for missing 3-year-old, father with drug use & mental illness history

Beaumont

Phelan says he has enough votes to become Texas House speaker

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — PA election breakdown: Change coming, turnout improves, single ballot needed

High School Sports

Nederland QB Rene Cunningham’s strength shines through uncommon leadership

High School Sports

Titans pitch shutout against Timberwolves, stand alone in first place

Local

PAPD searching for witnesses to fatal shooting, describe case as very fluid

Beaumont

Mitsubishi Chemical closing methyl methacrylate plant north of Nederland

Local

Dozen shots ring out, several apartments struck; Port Arthur Police investigate drive-by

Local

Rep. Deshotel bests 1st challenger in 2 decades; talks goals for 87th legislature in January

Local

Blue backs pink: PAPD Chief Tim Duriso dons wig, tutu for breast cancer awareness

Local

Superintendent to give COVID update for PAISD; see how to join in

Local

Teacher Dena Foust leads with compassion at Nederland High