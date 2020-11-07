Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Oct. 26 – Nov. 1

Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:

Joshua Kester, 27, other agency warrant(s)

Emmanuel Finkley, 34, possession of a controlled substance

Cameron Rodriguez, 18, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:

Oct. 26

No reports.

Oct. 27

Four counts of forgery of a financial instrument were reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Magnolia.

Oct. 28

Found property was reported in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

Attempted theft was reported in the 2800 block of Merriman.

Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Magnolia.

Unlawful use of a criminal instrument was reported in the 2500 block of Magnolia.

An assault was reported in the 1900 block of Llano.

An assault was reported the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Eugene.

Oct. 29

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 100 block of Grigsby.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3100 block of Forest Oak.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the intersection of Nall Street and South Avenue.

Oct. 30

An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Hampton.

Oct. 31

Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1500 block of Magnolia.

Nov. 1

No reports.