Seoul Food Korean BBQ nears opening

Korean barbecue fans have to wait a little while longer for a local fix to their favorite foods and flavors.

But do not fear, Seoul Food Korean BBQ and Restaurant is looking to open some time toward the end of this year or early next year.

Owner Tony Nguyen said the project got bogged down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there have been a few lost weeks of work while waiting for some equipment. Work resumed Oct. 30.

The new eatery is located next to Saltgrass Steakhouse off U.S. 69.

The Korean BBQ joint is set to be the first of its kind within a 100-mile radius.

Korean barbecue refers to the popular method of grilling meat, usually beef, pork or chicken, on a personal gas or charcoal grill built into the dining table.

Nguyen previously said he is hoping the inside atmosphere provides an energetic, fun place for people to hang out, eat and have a good time.

“It’s going to be a lively place,” he said. “It’s not going to be boring. It’s going to have music. We want it to feel hip and low key.”

Nguyen said a large portion of restaurants locally are Mexican or seafood, “so this is something new.”

“It may be a culture shock, but we will be able to show people this new technique and give a great experience,” he said.

Nguyen also owns Reel Cajun, a seafood restaurant and bar off Twin City Highway as well as Diamonds Sports Bar and Grill, 1250 FM 365.

Diamonds was able to reopen approximately two weeks ago when Gov. Greg Abbott allowed bars in the state to reopen.