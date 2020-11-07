expand
Ad Spot

November 7, 2020

Seoul Food Korean BBQ and Restaurant is looking to open in late 2020 or early next year. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Seoul Food Korean BBQ nears opening

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:15 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

Korean barbecue fans have to wait a little while longer for a local fix to their favorite foods and flavors.

Mary Meaux/The News
The Seoul Food Korean BBQ and Restaurant marquee outside the eatery.

But do not fear, Seoul Food Korean BBQ and Restaurant is looking to open some time toward the end of this year or early next year.

Owner Tony Nguyen said the project got bogged down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there have been a few lost weeks of work while waiting for some equipment. Work resumed Oct. 30.

The new eatery is located next to Saltgrass Steakhouse off U.S. 69.

The Korean BBQ joint is set to be the first of its kind within a 100-mile radius.

Korean barbecue refers to the popular method of grilling meat, usually beef, pork or chicken, on a personal gas or charcoal grill built into the dining table.

Nguyen previously said he is hoping the inside atmosphere provides an energetic, fun place for people to hang out, eat and have a good time.

“It’s going to be a lively place,” he said. “It’s not going to be boring. It’s going to have music. We want it to feel hip and low key.”

Nguyen said a large portion of restaurants locally are Mexican or seafood, “so this is something new.”

“It may be a culture shock, but we will be able to show people this new technique and give a great experience,” he said.

Nguyen also owns Reel Cajun, a seafood restaurant and bar off Twin City Highway as well as Diamonds Sports Bar and Grill, 1250 FM 365.

Diamonds was able to reopen approximately two weeks ago when Gov. Greg Abbott allowed bars in the state to reopen.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Found dead in vehicle on Marshall Avenue; homicide victim’s family wants answers 13 years later

Port Arthur celebrates Census count; Nonresponse Follow-up needed for almost 50%

Cake knife-wielding woman indicted for bakery section

Seoul Food Korean BBQ nears opening

Local

Found dead in vehicle on Marshall Avenue; homicide victim’s family wants answers 13 years later

Local

Port Arthur celebrates Census count; Nonresponse Follow-up needed for almost 50%

Beaumont

Cake knife-wielding woman indicted for bakery section

Local

Seoul Food Korean BBQ nears opening

Local

PA man indicted for crash that killed officer

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Oct. 26 – Nov. 1

Local

PHOTO — Nicaraguan restaurant cooking for Hurricane Eta relief

Local

Sport Clips donating for each cut in honor of Veterans Day

Groves

Early deficit proves too much for PNG in loss to Barbers Hill

High School Sports

Bulldogs bring their own sting; Cunningham, Fuselier link for three scores in beating Stings

Beaumont

Spindletop Center mourns passing of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harlan Charleston 

Local

Health Department: Middle-aged PA resident loses battle with COVID-19

Beaumont

Search on for missing 3-year-old, father with drug use & mental illness history

Beaumont

Phelan says he has enough votes to become Texas House speaker

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — PA election breakdown: Change coming, turnout improves, single ballot needed

High School Sports

Nederland QB Rene Cunningham’s strength shines through uncommon leadership

High School Sports

Titans pitch shutout against Timberwolves, stand alone in first place

Local

PAPD searching for witnesses to fatal shooting, describe case as very fluid

Beaumont

Mitsubishi Chemical closing methyl methacrylate plant north of Nederland

Local

Dozen shots ring out, several apartments struck; Port Arthur Police investigate drive-by

Local

Rep. Deshotel bests 1st challenger in 2 decades; talks goals for 87th legislature in January

Local

Blue backs pink: PAPD Chief Tim Duriso dons wig, tutu for breast cancer awareness

Local

Superintendent to give COVID update for PAISD; see how to join in

Local

Teacher Dena Foust leads with compassion at Nederland High