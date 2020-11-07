expand
November 7, 2020

Sport Clips donating for each cut in honor of Veterans Day

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

More than 1,800 locally-owned Sport Clips Haircuts, including the Port Arthur location, are offering special Veterans Day promotions and pricing.

Before or on Wednesday (Nov. 11), which is Veterans Day, the company will donate an additional $1 per haircut service to support “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships.”

The program works in partnership with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW) and has raised nearly $8 million for military scholarships, helping more than 1,750 veterans with education expenses needed for civilian careers.

Some locations are also offering free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification.

Sport Clips is open locally at 8555 Memorial Blvd., Suite 400, in Port Arthur, in front of Super Walmart. Call 409-722-1722 for more information.

