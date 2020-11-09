Margarette DeLaCruz, 86, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Margarette was born on April 18, 1934 to Marie Comeaux and Laurence Gary in Broussard, Louisiana.

She moved to the Port Arthur area in 1955 where she began to build her life and family.

She married Benjamin “Ben” DeLaCruz on New Year’s Eve in 1965.

They were married for 53 years and resided in Nederland, Texas.

In 1977, she opened her business, Margarette’s Tamale Stand in Nederland, Texas which she owned and operated for 40 years working alongside her husband, Ben, and daughter, Cynthia.

This is where she earned her nickname “Tamale Queen” because she had the best tamales in the city.

She gave her life to the tamale stand and she adored all the customers she served over the years.

When she wasn’t working, Margarette’s favorite place to be was Holly Beach, Louisiana where she owned several properties and visited often.

The family enjoyed many New Year’s Eve parties when Margarette and Ben celebrated their wedding anniversaries.

She also enjoyed playing card games with family and friends at her home and always had a hot meal ready to serve to all who came near.

If you knew Margarette, then you know how great of a cook she was and she always insisted that you eat; she wouldn’t take no for an answer.

She also loved to escape to nearby casinos and play the slot machines every chance she could get away.

So many cherished memories were made with family and friends.

Anyone who knew Margarette knew that she could be a little rough around the edges sometimes, but she was a very hardworking woman who loved her friends and family fiercely.

She was full of life and was the life of the party.

She was devoted to supporting her family until the very end.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin “Ben” DeLaCruz; her parents, Marie Comeaux and Laurence Gary; and her sister, Theresa Arabie.

Margarette is survived by her son, Mark DeLaCruz and his wife, Dana of Fannett; her daughter, Cynthia Hebert and her husband, Terry of Hamshire; her daughter, Myrna Cedars and her husband, Mike of Orange.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Melissa Taylor and husband, Mike, Ryan Cedars and fiance, Cory Cluelow, Andrea DeLaCruz, Amanda DeLaCruz, William DeLaCruz and his wife, Kelby, Catarina Hebert, Terrie Hebert, and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM till 7:30 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Margarette’s life will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral home in Groves. Entombment will follow in Memory Gardens.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors are required to wear face mask or coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by state and county officials.