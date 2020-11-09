expand
November 9, 2020

Port Arthur Police again called out to Avery Trace Apartments following shooting

By PA News

Published 8:44 am Monday, November 9, 2020

The Port Arthur Police Department received a call of shots fired at 7:55 p.m. Sunday at Avery Trace Apartments in the 4000 block of FM 365.

According to initial information provided to police, at least one person was injured.

This is the second time in a week that shots rang out at the complex.

On Nov. 1, several apartments were hit with bullets and police said there were no life threatening injuries. A reader submitted a video to Port Arthur Newsmedia from a nearby street where a total of approximately 15 shots, from at least two different firearms, could be heard.

Police are still investigating this crime.

Avery Trace has seen its share of violent crimes; last October came the shooting death of Deshandric Clayton, in 2018 was the shooting death of Joseph Boudreaux, 25, and in 2017 the shooting death of Javonte Jack, 20.

Check back as more information becomes available.

