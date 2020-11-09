expand
November 9, 2020

Uniqua (Ne’ky) Shevette Domingo

By PA News

Published 5:57 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

Uniqua (Ne’ky) Shevette Domingo, at the age of 45, transitioned to eternal life with God and His son, Jesus Christ on November 6, 2020.

Uniqua was born in Port Arthur, Texas on October 31, 1975 to the late Clifton “Bumpsy” Sinegal, Jr., and Christella Guidry Bailey.

Cherishing precious memories are her husband, Elder Kevin T. Domingo; her mother, Christella Guidry Bailey; children, Haleigh Johnson, Daja
Rae Bernard, Kyra Domingo, D’Mari Domingo, Kevin T. Domingo, Jr. and Jaden M. Domingo; two sisters, Ariel Bodden (Kiah), Breann Holman (Timothy) and brother Craig Baily, Jr. (Misty) all of Port Arthur, TX.

Arrangements entrusted to Gabriel Funeral Home.

There will be a viewing on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 6PM-8PM at Gabriel Funeral Home and a service honoring Lady Domingo to be held Friday, November 13, 2020, viewing 9AM-11AM with services beginning at 11:00 AM.

