expand
Ad Spot

November 10, 2020

Mikey Rangel (11) plays a key role on Nederland’s defense. He stands between Landen Caywood (31) and Jaice Beck (25). (I.C. Murrell/The News) 11-6-20

Coach: Nederland linebacker is ‘typical Bulldog’

By Chris Moore

Published 12:05 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

NEDERLAND — Over the last two games, the Nederland Bulldogs’ defense has allowed a combined 17 points.

One of the focal points has been senior linebacker Mikey Rangel, who was in on a sack during the Nederland’s 31-10 win over Texas City at Bulldog Stadium Friday.

“I felt the pressure coming,” he said. “I saw our d-line really pushing. I was really locked in on the quarterback. I saw 31 (Landen Caywood) go get him, so I followed right behind him and I wasn’t going to let him get away. We were really focusing on gang tackling, especially with that type of offense.”

Rangel said he has been happy with the defense’s success, but said there is room for improvement.

“We have little bumps and bruises,” he said. “We just go back and look over the tape and fix what we need to.”

His head coach Monte Barrow called him a “typical Nederland Bulldog.”

“He’s undersized for a linebacker,” he said of Rangel. “He doesn’t weigh much at all. What he has, he brings every tackle. He’s fearless on the field. He brings a lot of energy defensively. You want that from your linebacker. That energy he brings is invaluable to a defense.”

Rangel said he models his game after NFL legends Ed Reed, Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins and the late Sean Taylor.

“You have to mentally tough,” Rangel said of playing middle linebacker. “You have to know a lot of things. You have to know everyone’s position and know your job. You have to be ahead of your game and do what you have to do.”

Barrow said Rangel is often around the ball trying to make a play.

“He is the type of kid that can go sideline to sideline,” Barrow said. “He can also run downhill, too. He does a great job of reading his keys and knowing how to get to the football.”

Barrow said this is Rangel’s second year on varsity.

“He played off and on last year,” Barrow said. “We’ve had different guys. He has solidified his spot there for sure. I’m glad he’s out there.”

The coach said Rangel is generally quiet, but unlocks a different side to him on the field.

“I think I have heard him talk more on the football field than off it,” he said. “His friends might say he don’t ever shut up. He’s one of those guys that is smaller, but you don’t poke the bear. He has a tradition with our program. He has a brother that played here back in 2012. He’s aware of what being a Nederland Bulldog is all about.”

Rangel said he is more in his element on the field.

“Sometimes, you have to turn up a little more on the field,” he said. “I don’t want to hold back. We just have to play smart.”

 

District 12-5A Division II standings

 

Team                          Dist.    Over.

Crosby                                    3-0      4-2

Nederland                 2-1      3-2

Port Neches-Groves2-1      3-3

Barbers Hill                2-1      2-3

Kingwood Park          1-2      2-4

Santa Fe                     1-2      2-4

Texas City                  1-2      1-4

Dayton                        0-3      0-6

 

This week:

 

Friday

Barbers Hill at Santa Fe

Kingwood Park at PNG

Dayton at Nederland

Crosby at Texas

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Failing student in remote learning? Districts have options to require in-person classes

Victim in Monday shooting declines to press charges

Jefferson County tax assessor-collector tabbed for leadership program

Titans’ sophomore making name on dominant defense

Beaumont

Failing student in remote learning? Districts have options to require in-person classes

Local

Victim in Monday shooting declines to press charges

Beaumont

Jefferson County tax assessor-collector tabbed for leadership program

High School Sports

Titans’ sophomore making name on dominant defense

High School Sports

Coach: Nederland linebacker is ‘typical Bulldog’

Groves

PNG runner advances to state

Local

Avery Trace victim shot Sunday night “not cooperating” with police, chief says

Local

Texas GOP Chair says party will not “support or accept” Rep. Dade Phelan as next House speaker

Local

Texas gas prices lower than a month & year ago. See how much.

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police again called out to Avery Trace Apartments following shooting

Local

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump for the presidency

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Twisted Gypsy raising money through #Loveisvisible to bless 2 local families

High School Sports

PNG freshman runner Katherine Page, District 21-5A champion, driven by competition

Local

Found dead in vehicle on Marshall Avenue; homicide victim’s family wants answers 13 years later

Local

Port Arthur celebrates Census count; Nonresponse Follow-up needed for almost 50%

Beaumont

Cake knife-wielding woman indicted for bakery section fracas

Local

Seoul Food Korean BBQ nears opening

Local

PA man indicted for crash that killed officer

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Oct. 26 – Nov. 1

Local

PHOTO — Nicaraguan restaurant cooking for Hurricane Eta relief

Local

Sport Clips donating for each cut in honor of Veterans Day

Columns

MARK PORTERIE — PAISD thinks of children, not politics, when setting safety protocols

Local

Eta expected to again reach tropical storm status today; threaten Gulf Coast next week

Groves

Early deficit proves too much for PNG in loss to Barbers Hill