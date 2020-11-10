expand
November 10, 2020

Allison Nathan Getz, Jefferson County tax assessor-collector, center, explains the oath for the office of Tax Deputy of the State of Texas before deputizing her first shift of business center employees at HEB on Highway 365 in Port Arthur Friday morning. (2015)

Jefferson County tax assessor-collector tabbed for leadership program

By PA News

Published 12:19 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

AUSTIN — The Texas Association of Counties selected Jefferson County Tax Assessor-Collector Allison Getz to receive a scholarship and participate in Leadership 254, its leadership development program for county officials.

The program advances the leadership skills of county officials to help them meet the unique challenges of their duties. The program challenges and transforms participants into leaders who positively affect their counties and Texas, according to organizers.

County officials from across the state, representing every county office, will participate in the 2021-22 Leadership 254 class. They will attend four training modules of two to three days each over the course of 14 months.

The first module begins in February.

The program’s theme is “Reflect, Grow and Transform.” Curriculum will challenge participants to grow as leaders through skills assessments, discussion, theory building, self-examination and experiential learning.

TAC pays participants’ tuition for the program. More information about Leadership 254 can be found at county.org/leadership254.

