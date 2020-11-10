PAPD asks for help locating person of interest in fatality auto/pedestrian crash

Port Arthur Police went public Tuesday afternoon with a request for help, asking the community to share location information on Charles Nicholas Lock, 33.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

Lock has an outstanding warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.

Police stress he is a person of interest in the fatality auto pedestrian crash that occurred Oct. 9, 2019.

It is believed Lock struck and killed Jamica Thibo, then left the scene without rendering aid. The U.S. Marshals are assisting in locating Lock.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Det. LaKiesha Thomas at 409-983-8639.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).