November 10, 2020

Victim in Monday shooting declines to press charges

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

A Port Arthur man who was shot in the leg Monday morning opted not to press charges against the shooter, authorities said.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the victim received a non-life threatening injury while in the 2400 block of 65th Street at approximately 7 a.m. Monday.

A suspect was identified, Duriso said, but the victim declined to press charges.

Law enforcement does not believe this week’s shooting is connected to the Nov. 4 killing of 26-year-old Bria McZeal in the 8600 block of Davis, both of which occurred in the Port Acres area.

