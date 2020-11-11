expand
Ad Spot

November 11, 2020

CHRIS MOORE — Area teams provide entertainment in football season homestretch

By Chris Moore

Published 12:06 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020

As the enter the homestretch of the high school football season, Mid- and South County’s three 5A teams each have interesting storylines for their respective fan bases.

The Memorial Titans (6-0, 4-0 in District 9-5A Division I) are chasing an undefeated regular season by a Port Arthur ISD team for the first time since Stephen F. Austin in 1993 and the first for an area team since Port Neches-Groves in 2009.

The Titans are led by their dominant defense as they head into a matchup against Baytown Lee (5-1, 3-1), which is currently ranked second in the district. The Titans will close out their regular season against Baytown Sterling (1-5, 0-4) and Friendswood (2-2, 2-4).

The Titans are led by 9-5A-I’s most dominant defense, which features two University of Texas commits in lineman Jordon Thomas and cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau. The Titans’ front seven continues to give opposing offensive lines nightmares, most recently dismantling the Beaumont United Timberwolves in a 20-0 decision.

Titans head coach Brian Morgan said his team is not thinking about the potential for an undefeated season. It is hard to imagine the Memorial fan base is not.

“If you look too far ahead, you will be 6-3 in a hurry,” Morgan said.

In District 12-5A Division II, the Port Neches-Groves Indians (3-3, 2-1) and the Nederland Bulldogs (3-2, 2-1) are currently in the top four, which puts them in line to make the playoffs. Crosby sits atop the district with a 3-0 record in district (4-2 on the season).

PNG is coming off a devastating 52-28 loss to Barbers Hill, while Nederland is coming off an impressive 31-10 win over Texas City. Both Mid-County teams still have to play Crosby in the coming weeks.

The Bulldogs are in full control of their destiny in their quest for a district title. If Nederland wins out and Crosby loses no more than one game, the two would play for the district title in the final game of the season.

Getting to that point will not be easy either, as the Bulldogs have to play Barbers Hill next week.

The next four weeks feature a bottleneck for the top spot in the district, and these games will determine who gets the title and the No. 1 seed. Losing two of these next four games could knock a No. 1 seed to a 4-seed and knock a lower seed out of the playoffs.

Earlier in the season PNG coach Brandon Faircloth said each team looks at the schedule and tries to see the best way to four wins, which usually puts teams into the playoffs. With four games remaining, the Bulldogs and the Indians have two district wins apiece.

It’s time to tighten the chinstrap and put the fours in the air. I know that referring to this part of the season as the fourth quarter doesn’t work mathematically, but you get it.

We are in the end game now.

 

Chris Moore is the sports editor of Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at chris.moore@panews.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PNG has full confidence in H-back Bergeron

CHRIS MOORE — Area teams provide entertainment in football season homestretch

PAPD asks for help locating person of interest in fatality auto/pedestrian crash

China Star Buffet patron shot, robbed in restaurant parking lot Tuesday afternoon

Groves

PNG has full confidence in H-back Bergeron

Local

PAPD asks for help locating person of interest in fatality auto/pedestrian crash

Beaumont

China Star Buffet patron shot, robbed in restaurant parking lot Tuesday afternoon

Local

Health officials: COVID-19 linked to local man’s death Tuesday morning

Local

Ford Park Entertainment Complex finds a new owner

Local

Districts have options to require in-person classes for students failing in remote learning

Local

Man shot Monday morning in Port Arthur declines to press charges

Local

Jefferson County’s COVID-19 threat level hits Red amid welcoming news on vaccine possibility

Beaumont

Jefferson County tax assessor-collector tabbed for leadership program

High School Sports

Sophomore Darrell Thornton uses high IQ, work ethic to help key dominant Memorial defense

High School Sports

“Typical Nederland Bulldog” Mikey Rangel is “fearless on the field,” coach says

Groves

Port Neches-Groves freshman Katherine Page aces Region III meet; next stop is state

Local

Avery Trace victim shot Sunday night “not cooperating” with police, chief says

Local

Texas GOP Chair says party will not “support or accept” Rep. Dade Phelan as next House speaker

Local

Texas gas prices lower than a month & year ago. See how much.

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police again called out to Avery Trace Apartments following shooting

Local

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump for the presidency

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Twisted Gypsy raising money through #Loveisvisible to bless 2 local families

High School Sports

PNG freshman runner Katherine Page, District 21-5A champion, driven by competition

Local

Found dead in vehicle on Marshall Avenue; homicide victim’s family wants answers 13 years later

Local

Port Arthur celebrates Census count; Nonresponse Follow-up needed for almost 50%

Beaumont

Cake knife-wielding woman indicted for bakery section fracas

Local

Seoul Food Korean BBQ nears opening

Local

PA man indicted for crash that killed officer