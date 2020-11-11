Nederland arrests for Nov. 2 – 8

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8:

Michael Fuller, 33, criminal trespass/burglary of a habitation

Shane Leger, 21, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency, resisting arrest, search or transport

Eloy Herbandez, 29, driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol level greater than 0.15)

Travis Smith, 31, warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8

Nov. 2

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 800 block of North 19 th Street.

Street. A dog bite was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue G.

An information report was made in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in habitation and burglary of a habitation in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for burglary of a habitation and criminal trespass in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 3

Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. Duty of striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Gage.

A dog at large was reported in the 1000 block of North 14 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 400 block of North 33 rd Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of U.S. 69.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants, another agency’s warrants and resisting arrest in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol level greater than 0.15) in the 100 block of Hardy.

Nov. 4

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Nashville.

Assault offensive touch-family violence in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.

Assault offense touch-family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue E.

Assault family violence-impede breathing was reported in the 1100 block of Luling.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 800 block of South Third Street.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South 4½ Street.

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 5

Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.

Nov. 6

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.

An officer recovered stolen property in the 200 block of South4 ½ Street.

Found property was reported in the 1200 block of North Memorial.

A suspicious death was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue G.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue G.

Theft was reported in the 8100 block of Viterbo Road.

A death was reported in the 500 block of North 24 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 4½ Street.

Nov. 7

Assault-family violence was reported in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.

Evade arrest/detention was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue M.

Theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Elgin.

Assault was reported in the 2200 block of Helena.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2200 block of Helena.

Illegal dumping was reported in the 1400 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a building was reported in the 1700 block of Atlanta.

Theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.

Nov. 8