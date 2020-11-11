Nederland arrests for Nov. 2 – 8
Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8:
- Michael Fuller, 33, criminal trespass/burglary of a habitation
- Shane Leger, 21, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency, resisting arrest, search or transport
- Eloy Herbandez, 29, driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol level greater than 0.15)
- Travis Smith, 31, warrant other agency
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8
Nov. 2
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
- A dog bite was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue G.
- An information report was made in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in habitation and burglary of a habitation in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for burglary of a habitation and criminal trespass in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.
Nov. 3
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of South 12th Street.
- Duty of striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Gage.
- A dog at large was reported in the 1000 block of North 14th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 400 block of North 33rd Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants, another agency’s warrants and resisting arrest in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol level greater than 0.15) in the 100 block of Hardy.
Nov. 4
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Nashville.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
- Assault offense touch-family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue E.
- Assault family violence-impede breathing was reported in the 1100 block of Luling.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 800 block of South Third Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South 4½ Street.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
Nov. 5
- Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.
Nov. 6
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
- An officer recovered stolen property in the 200 block of South4 ½ Street.
- Found property was reported in the 1200 block of North Memorial.
- A suspicious death was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
- Theft was reported in the 8100 block of Viterbo Road.
- A death was reported in the 500 block of North 24th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 4½ Street.
Nov. 7
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.
- Evade arrest/detention was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue M.
- Theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Elgin.
- Assault was reported in the 2200 block of Helena.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2200 block of Helena.
- Illegal dumping was reported in the 1400 block of North 12th Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1700 block of Atlanta.
- Theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.
Nov. 8
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1300 block of Texas 347.
- A death was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue H.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon near South 29th Street and Avenue J.