November 11, 2020

Christopher Prokop and Kentlee Prokop look over a Veterans Memorial Park monument.

PHOTOS — Younger generation takes in Veterans Day

By I.C. Murrell

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Kentlee Prokop, 4, and her brother Christopher Prokop, 2, both of Orangefield, spent their Veterans Day morning by visiting the Veterans Memorial Park, just south of the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Texas 73.

Christopher explained where the soldiers sat in the cockpit of a U.S. Army helicopter on display, and he and his sister looked at the names of local World War II soldiers who were aboard the SS Munger T. Ball and SS Rawleigh Warner, both of which sunk in 1942.

A U.S. Army helicopter on display got the attention of this sister and brother.

 

Veterans Memorial Park is located south of the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Texas 73.

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

