expand
Ad Spot

November 11, 2020

Mayor wanted city council runoff election date moved up. Port Arthur leaders debate pros, cons of move.

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:30 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The election runoff date for two Port Arthur City Council positions will remain Dec. 19 after council members Tuesday removed a proposed ordinance to reschedule the election to Dec. 12.

Mayor Thurman Bartie said he requested rescheduling to expedite the runoff process and move it a little further away from Christmas Day. He expressed that having an earlier runoff might enhance voter participation in Port Arthur, which set a turnout rate record with the Nov. 3 general election.

“It was not to be insensitive, but I was thinking about the timeframe and the season,” Bartie said.

Harold Doucet, in his last regular meeting as District 4 councilman, suggested the mayor entertain motions to remove the proposal after explaining the council had already agreed to a Dec. 19 runoff date by ordinance when Nov. 3 was established as the general election date. That was done in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as city elections are typically held in May.

“I don’t want my last council meeting to be something I vote against the mayor on,” Doucet said. “Can you please remove this?”

Doucet, who chose not to run for reelection, said he would buy Bartie dinner if he had the proposal removed. Doucet then joked: “I’ll meet you at McDonald’s at 4,” drawing a laugh from Bartie and other council members.

Ingrid West Holmes and former councilman Willie “Bae” Lewis Jr. are facing off for the District 1 seat presently held by Raymond Scott Jr., who is term-limited in that position. Scott is taking on Port Arthur Independent School District board trustee Donald Ray Frank Sr. for the at-large Position 8 seat, as incumbent Kaprina Frank is term-limited.

“I’ve already paid expenses to the newspaper,” Scott said. “I don’t think we, as councilpersons, can change the pattern. I’ve already started preparing by paying for ads for an election on Dec. 19.”

City secretary Sherri Bellard informed the council had the runoff moved up a week, the deadline for citizens to register to vote would have moved up to Thursday (Nov. 12). Instead, the deadline remains Nov. 19.

“I’m not asking to do anything to disenfranchise a voter in Port Arthur,” Bartie said. “Doing it earlier might enhance voter participation in Port Arthur.”

Doucet told Bartie: “No matter what we do, we’re going to be dealing with this in December. I don’t think we should attempt to change this after we informed all the candidates the runoff date should be Dec. 19. We’ve followed the procedures. I understand it’s around the holidays. We’ve worked and had meetings on Dec. 23 [in past years].

“When it comes to the citizens, just having to do anything in December is a problem.”

Important Port Arthur election dates

Nov. 17 — Votes from the general and special elections will be canvassed. A special council meeting will be held to approve the count and to swear in winners of four council races (incumbents Cal Jones in District 2, Thomas Kinlaw III in District 3 and Charlotte Moses in at-large Position 7; and Kenneth Marks in District 4).

Dec. 7-15 — Early voting for runoffs in District 1 (Ingrid West Holmes vs. Willie “Bae” Lewis Jr.) and at-large Position 8 (Raymond Scott Jr. vs. Donald Ray Frank Sr.)

Dec. 19 — Election day for the runoffs

Dec. 30 — Votes from the runoffs will be canvassed. A special council meeting will be held to approve the count and to swear in the winners of those races.

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Renaissance Development to purchase Ford Park for $22.2 million, talks potential upgrades

Nederland Police Dept. officer on leave after Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, chief says

Mayor wanted city council runoff election date moved up. Port Arthur leaders debate pros, cons of move.

Take a look at designs for upcoming PNGISD intermediate schools; construction schedule updated

Beaumont

Renaissance Development to purchase Ford Park for $22.2 million, talks potential upgrades

Local

Nederland Police Dept. officer on leave after Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, chief says

Local

Mayor wanted city council runoff election date moved up. Port Arthur leaders debate pros, cons of move.

Groves

Take a look at designs for upcoming PNGISD intermediate schools; construction schedule updated

Local

Pastor Burden receiving award for community outreach, ready to assume lead of Baptist General Convention of Texas

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, resources: Nov. 2 – 8

Local

PAPD asks for help locating person of interest in fatality auto/pedestrian crash

Beaumont

China Star Buffet patron shot, robbed in restaurant parking lot Tuesday afternoon

Local

Health officials: COVID-19 linked to local man’s death Tuesday morning

Local

Ford Park Entertainment Complex finds a new owner

Local

Districts have options to require in-person classes for students failing in remote learning

Local

Man shot Monday morning in Port Arthur declines to press charges

Local

Jefferson County’s COVID-19 threat level hits Red amid welcoming news on vaccine possibility

Beaumont

Jefferson County tax assessor-collector tabbed for leadership program

High School Sports

Sophomore Darrell Thornton uses high IQ, work ethic to help key dominant Memorial defense

High School Sports

“Typical Nederland Bulldog” Mikey Rangel is “fearless on the field,” coach says

Groves

Port Neches-Groves freshman Katherine Page aces Region III meet; next stop is state

Local

Avery Trace victim shot Sunday night “not cooperating” with police, chief says

Local

Texas GOP Chair says party will not “support or accept” Rep. Dade Phelan as next House speaker

Local

Texas gas prices lower than a month & year ago. See how much.

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police again called out to Avery Trace Apartments following shooting

Local

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump for the presidency

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Twisted Gypsy raising money through #Loveisvisible to bless 2 local families

High School Sports

PNG freshman runner Katherine Page, District 21-5A champion, driven by competition