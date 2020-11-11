expand
Ad Spot

November 11, 2020

Ford Park

Renaissance Development to purchase Ford Park for $22.2 million, talks potential upgrades

By Mary Meaux

Published 9:35 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020

BEAUMONT — Perseverance may have paid off for Renaissance Development in its pitch to purchase Ford Park Entertainment Complex.

And while its bid was several million dollars less than the required minimum of $29.8 million, it was the only bid — both times the complex was put on the market.

Jefferson County Commissioners Court members approved the sale to Renaissance Development this week for $22.2 million.

Kevin Johnson, representative of Renaissance, was on hand to field questions.

The bid will officially be awarded at the next meeting, Nov. 17, and the group has 10 days to put up the 2 percent earnest money, which is non-refundable.

After this, there is a 60-day window to close on the sale, sign all contracts and pay the full amount for the entertainment complex.

Commissioner Brent Weaver lobbed numerous questions to county staff wanting to make sure the sale is in the best interest of the citizens of Jefferson County. He wanted to make sure “the keys” wouldn’t be handed over to the new owners until the payment is made and to see if the payment would be in cash and not some sort of financing arrangement.

The county is also concerned the new owners would honor contracts with vendors and groups such as the Young Men’s Business League (YMBL), which puts on the South Texas State Fair at Ford Park.

Chris Colletti with YMBL recalled when Ford Park was just a vision in 1997 and YMBL was brought on board because it wanted to make a difference.

Colletti said he feels like county auditor Patrick Swain in regards to the sale — show me the money.

Johnson assured YMBL the agreement would be honored.

“As far as my opinion, I want what’s best for Jefferson County,” Colletti said.

The sale of the property will save taxpayers upward of $7 million in debt service and maintenance, commissioners said.

Ford Park Entertainment Complex is located on 221 acres and includes an arena, exhibit hall, pavilion, midway and fields on Intestate 10, according its website.

Last year voters approved two propositions that legalized pari-mutuel wagering on horse races in Jefferson County and pari-mutuel wagering on simulcast races in Jefferson County.

The propositions did not list a location for the activities.

Johnson said the group would make a significant impact on the workforce with 400 direct and indirect jobs. Work will be done in phases and could include construction of a hotel, addition of concessions for the ball fields and more.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Renaissance Development to purchase Ford Park for $22.2 million, talks potential upgrades

Nederland Police Dept. officer on leave after Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, chief says

Mayor wanted city council runoff election date moved up. Port Arthur leaders debate pros, cons of move.

Take a look at designs for upcoming PNGISD intermediate schools; construction schedule updated

Beaumont

Renaissance Development to purchase Ford Park for $22.2 million, talks potential upgrades

Local

Nederland Police Dept. officer on leave after Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, chief says

Local

Mayor wanted city council runoff election date moved up. Port Arthur leaders debate pros, cons of move.

Groves

Take a look at designs for upcoming PNGISD intermediate schools; construction schedule updated

Local

Pastor Burden receiving award for community outreach, ready to assume lead of Baptist General Convention of Texas

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, resources: Nov. 2 – 8

Local

PAPD asks for help locating person of interest in fatality auto/pedestrian crash

Beaumont

China Star Buffet patron shot, robbed in restaurant parking lot Tuesday afternoon

Local

Health officials: COVID-19 linked to local man’s death Tuesday morning

Local

Ford Park Entertainment Complex finds a new owner

Local

Districts have options to require in-person classes for students failing in remote learning

Local

Man shot Monday morning in Port Arthur declines to press charges

Local

Jefferson County’s COVID-19 threat level hits Red amid welcoming news on vaccine possibility

Beaumont

Jefferson County tax assessor-collector tabbed for leadership program

High School Sports

Sophomore Darrell Thornton uses high IQ, work ethic to help key dominant Memorial defense

High School Sports

“Typical Nederland Bulldog” Mikey Rangel is “fearless on the field,” coach says

Groves

Port Neches-Groves freshman Katherine Page aces Region III meet; next stop is state

Local

Avery Trace victim shot Sunday night “not cooperating” with police, chief says

Local

Texas GOP Chair says party will not “support or accept” Rep. Dade Phelan as next House speaker

Local

Texas gas prices lower than a month & year ago. See how much.

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur Police again called out to Avery Trace Apartments following shooting

Local

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump for the presidency

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Twisted Gypsy raising money through #Loveisvisible to bless 2 local families

High School Sports

PNG freshman runner Katherine Page, District 21-5A champion, driven by competition