Courtlandt McKay Wilson, 21 of Baytown, TX, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Courtlandt was born September 4, 1999 to Tara Wilson and Darren Wilson Sr.

He was educated in the Goose Creek Consolidated School District, where he played football since the age of 8.

He later entered the Job Corps where he received his GED and Welder’s Certificate.

He was gainfully employed at Dunavant Logistic Group.

Courtlandt’s passion was writing music and performing.

Courtlandt was preceded in death by his grandparents Deborah and Douglas Thomas, Mary Wilson and Alonzo Murray; aunt Eartha Williams, uncle Dennis Wilson and cousin Torren Lockwood.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Tara & Darren Wilson Sr. of Baytown, TX; sisters Emani Thomas of Sugarland, TX, Alani Lofton and Saia Wilson of Baytown, TX, Mary Kyhana Wilson of Houston, TX, LeAndrea Changoo of Hot Spring, AR; brothers De’Angelo Wilson of Austin, TX, Darren Wilson Jr. of Baytown, TX; uncle Doug Williams (Monica) of Houston, TX; great-great aunt Gladiola Campbell of Port Arthur, TX, and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.