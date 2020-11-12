District attorney: All officer-involved shootings taken to grand jury

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham said Wednesday his office would not make the decision whether to press charges against an officer involved in a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Nederland.

“We always, as a matter of course, take all officer-involved shootings to a grand jury and they make the decision,” Wortham said.

Not every shooting, however, goes to a grand jury, Wortham clarified.

The D.A.’s office does make the decision to file charges on some shootings where an officer is not involved.

A Nederland police officer was placed on administrative leave following the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Port Neches. Nederland Police reported the man left a Port Neches residence on foot before Port Neches Police arrived, and a Nederland officer spotted the man on Carriage Lane in Nederland. The suspect was pursued to the 700 block of Texas Avenue, where the officer reportedly fired shots at the suspect, who died at the scene.

The suspect was found armed with a 9-mm semi-automatic handgun, Nederland Police reported.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said Officer Tanner Thompson, 26, was placed on administrative leave. Thompson is White. The suspect was Black.

The next grand jury will convene Nov. 18, Wortham said. He is unsure whether he will be presented with enough facts to present a case at that time.

Wortham confirmed the Texas Rangers are the lead investigators in the shooting.

“With the Texas Rangers involved, that makes the investigation drawn out,” Wortham said. “They do things more methodical.”

A varied summary approach, Wortham said, to a shooting investigation typically takes three to four days.