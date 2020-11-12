expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

Port Arthur Police officers prepare to cart a dead body away from the backyard of a home on Gulfway Drive Thursday morning. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 11-12-20

Foul play not likely in discovery of deceased male in Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 3:07 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

The death of a man found on Thursday in the backyard of a Port Arthur home does not appear to be due to foul play, officials said.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said investigators do not suspect foul play but the case is under investigation.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, she said.

Jefferson County Precinct 7 Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett also said the death does not appear to be due to foul play but has ordered an autopsy. He expects the autopsy to be performed on Friday.

Burnett said the male was face down when found in the backyard of a residence.

PAPD responded to the scene about 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Gulfway Drive near the intersection with Bluebonnet Avenue.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Yvonne P. Jones

Samuel Eliot Self

Iris Clevalle Boudoin

Gloria Ann Defice-Roberson

Local

Foul play not likely in discovery of deceased male in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur EDC awards Korean barbecue restaurant grant, renovation firm at Press Building

Local

District attorney: Nederland Police fatal shooting findings will be taken to grand jury

Local

Changing with the times, Ortiz Formalwear adds men’s boutique

Groves

PNG clinches playoff spot with Mid-County Madness win; young team surprises coach with success

High School Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Memorial shakes rust as season gets underway

Local

UPDATE: PAPD discovers body Thursday morning along Gulfway Drive

Local

Authorities ID Port Arthur man killed by Nederland Police officer Tuesday night

Local

Police seek help IDing thieves of catalytic converters from Port Arthur business

Local

PHOTOS — Younger generation takes in Veterans Day

Local

Great Clips providing free haircuts to those who served for Veterans Day

Beaumont

Renaissance Development to purchase Ford Park for $22.2 million, talks potential upgrades

Local

Mayor wanted city council runoff election date moved up. Port Arthur leaders debate pros, cons of move.

Groves

Take a look at designs for upcoming PNGISD intermediate schools; construction schedule updated

Local

Pastor Burden receiving award for community outreach, ready to assume lead of Baptist General Convention of Texas

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, resources: Nov. 2 – 8

Local

Police: Shot fired, Taser used prior to deadly encounter with Nederland officer

Local

Officer shoots, kills man Tuesday. Police chiefs in Nederland, Port Neches, as well as DA, Justice of Peace share details.

Local

UPDATED: Nederland Police Dept. officer on leave after Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, chief says

Local

PAPD asks for help locating person of interest in fatality auto/pedestrian crash

Beaumont

China Star Buffet patron shot, robbed in restaurant parking lot Tuesday afternoon

Local

Health officials: COVID-19 linked to local man’s death Tuesday morning

Local

Ford Park Entertainment Complex finds a new owner

Local

Districts have options to require in-person classes for students failing in remote learning