PAPD discovers body Thursday morning along Gulfway Drive

Port Arthur Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body Thursday morning.

Although authorities at the scene did not comment on the status of the investigation, police could be seen collecting evidence related to the possible crime.

Approximately a half-dozen PAPD officers were at the corner of Gulfway Drive and Bluebonnet Avenue at 10:15 a.m. Thursday working the scene.

A body covered with a blue sheet was visible in the backyard of a home in the 2200 Block of Gulfway Drive.

Port Arthur Newsmedia will report more details as they become available.