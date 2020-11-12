expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

Port Arthur Police officers gather details of an unidentified body lying behind a house on Gulfway Drive Thursday morning. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 11-12-20

PAPD discovers body Thursday morning along Gulfway Drive

By I.C. Murrell

Published 10:52 am Thursday, November 12, 2020

Port Arthur Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body Thursday morning.

Although authorities at the scene did not comment on the status of the investigation, police could be seen collecting evidence related to the possible crime.

Approximately a half-dozen PAPD officers were at the corner of Gulfway Drive and Bluebonnet Avenue at 10:15 a.m. Thursday working the scene.

A body covered with a blue sheet was visible in the backyard of a home in the 2200 Block of Gulfway Drive.

Port Arthur Newsmedia will report more details as they become available.

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PAPD discovers body Thursday morning along Gulfway Drive

Port Arthur EDC awards Korean barbecue restaurant grant, renovation firm at Press Building

District attorney: Nederland Police fatal shooting findings will be taken to grand jury

Changing with the times, Ortiz Formalwear adds men’s boutique

BREAKING NEWS

PAPD discovers body Thursday morning along Gulfway Drive

Local

Port Arthur EDC awards Korean barbecue restaurant grant, renovation firm at Press Building

Local

District attorney: Nederland Police fatal shooting findings will be taken to grand jury

Local

Changing with the times, Ortiz Formalwear adds men’s boutique

Groves

PNG clinches playoff spot with Mid-County Madness win; young team surprises coach with success

High School Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Memorial shakes rust as season gets underway

Local

Authorities ID Port Arthur man killed by Nederland Police officer Tuesday night

Local

Police seek help IDing thieves of catalytic converters from Port Arthur business

Local

PHOTOS — Younger generation takes in Veterans Day

Local

Great Clips providing free haircuts to those who served for Veterans Day

Beaumont

Renaissance Development to purchase Ford Park for $22.2 million, talks potential upgrades

Local

Mayor wanted city council runoff election date moved up. Port Arthur leaders debate pros, cons of move.

Groves

Take a look at designs for upcoming PNGISD intermediate schools; construction schedule updated

Local

Pastor Burden receiving award for community outreach, ready to assume lead of Baptist General Convention of Texas

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, resources: Nov. 2 – 8

Local

Police: Shot fired, Taser used prior to deadly encounter with Nederland officer

Local

Officer shoots, kills man Tuesday. Police chiefs in Nederland, Port Neches, as well as DA, Justice of Peace share details.

Local

UPDATED: Nederland Police Dept. officer on leave after Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, chief says

Local

PAPD asks for help locating person of interest in fatality auto/pedestrian crash

Beaumont

China Star Buffet patron shot, robbed in restaurant parking lot Tuesday afternoon

Local

Health officials: COVID-19 linked to local man’s death Tuesday morning

Local

Ford Park Entertainment Complex finds a new owner

Local

Districts have options to require in-person classes for students failing in remote learning

Local

Man shot Monday morning in Port Arthur declines to press charges