expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

Samuel Eliot Self

Samuel Eliot Self

By PA News

Published 5:58 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

Samuel Eliot Self, known as “Sammy,” was born March 20, 1948 in Port Arthur, Texas and died peacefully on November 7, 2020 after a short illness.

He was 72 years old.

Sammy was a 1966 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.

In that same year he started his career at Beaty Overhead Door Company, retiring after almost 40 years.

He was baptized in the 1960’s as one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and supported his wife in the ministry.

Sammy was best known for his love, generosity, work ethic, and unique sense of humor, and a smile that you would never forget.

Sammy is survived by his son, Gerald Self, wife Cadi, and two grandchildren, Darren, and Sophie, his three brothers, John EI Self,
wife Iris, James Self, wife Karen, and Joe Self, wife Becky, his one sister, Kathrine Self and numerous nieces and nephews.

He also leaves behind his lifelong friend David Stansbury of Groves, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Thomas Self, his father Eliot N. Self, his mother, Violet Self and his sister, Rebecca Self
Gladen Ellis.

A memorial service will be held on Zoom by the Many Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Many Louisiana, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2:00pm with Alan Murff officiating.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Yvonne P. Jones

Samuel Eliot Self

Iris Clevalle Boudoin

Gloria Ann Defice-Roberson

Local

Foul play not likely in discovery of deceased male in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur EDC awards Korean barbecue restaurant grant, renovation firm at Press Building

Local

District attorney: Nederland Police fatal shooting findings will be taken to grand jury

Local

Changing with the times, Ortiz Formalwear adds men’s boutique

Groves

PNG clinches playoff spot with Mid-County Madness win; young team surprises coach with success

High School Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Memorial shakes rust as season gets underway

Local

UPDATE: PAPD discovers body Thursday morning along Gulfway Drive

Local

Authorities ID Port Arthur man killed by Nederland Police officer Tuesday night

Local

Police seek help IDing thieves of catalytic converters from Port Arthur business

Local

PHOTOS — Younger generation takes in Veterans Day

Local

Great Clips providing free haircuts to those who served for Veterans Day

Beaumont

Renaissance Development to purchase Ford Park for $22.2 million, talks potential upgrades

Local

Mayor wanted city council runoff election date moved up. Port Arthur leaders debate pros, cons of move.

Groves

Take a look at designs for upcoming PNGISD intermediate schools; construction schedule updated

Local

Pastor Burden receiving award for community outreach, ready to assume lead of Baptist General Convention of Texas

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, resources: Nov. 2 – 8

Local

Police: Shot fired, Taser used prior to deadly encounter with Nederland officer

Local

Officer shoots, kills man Tuesday. Police chiefs in Nederland, Port Neches, as well as DA, Justice of Peace share details.

Local

UPDATED: Nederland Police Dept. officer on leave after Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, chief says

Local

PAPD asks for help locating person of interest in fatality auto/pedestrian crash

Beaumont

China Star Buffet patron shot, robbed in restaurant parking lot Tuesday afternoon

Local

Health officials: COVID-19 linked to local man’s death Tuesday morning

Local

Ford Park Entertainment Complex finds a new owner

Local

Districts have options to require in-person classes for students failing in remote learning