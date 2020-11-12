Mrs. Yvonne P. Jones, of Port Arthur passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home.

A native of Rayne, Louisiana, she was a resident of Port Arthur.

She was a long-time member of Mount Sinai Baptist Church.

A visitation is scheduled Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am and funeral services following at 11:00 am at Mount Sinai Baptist Church located at 501 West Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX 77640.

Burial to occur in Live Oak Memorial Park.

Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Tammy Polk of Port Arthur, son Randy Jones of Fort Worth and grandson, Anthony Jones of Lake Charles and two great-grandchildren, Ashlyn and Julian; sister, Barbara Board and brother, Sterling Wilson and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Erving; son, Terry; father, Walter; mother, Hazel; siblings Walter Jr., Leroy and Ruby.

Yvonne will be missed.