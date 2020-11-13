expand
November 13, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks Tuesday at a press conference in Fort Worth where, he announced a legislative proposal to discourage the defunding of law enforcement in Texas.

Beaumont, Vidor men reappointed to Board of Pilot Commissioners

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Friday, November 13, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Will Jenkins III and Charlie Holder to the Jefferson and Orange County Board of Pilot Commissioners.

The board has exclusive jurisdiction over the pilot services provided in Jefferson or Orange County, including intermediate stops and landing places for vessels on navigable streams wholly or partially located in the board’s jurisdiction.

Jenkins’ and Holder’s terms will expire on Aug. 22, 2022.

Jenkins, of Beaumont, is director of sales and marketing at Giglio Distributing Co. He serves on the executive board of the Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas and on the board of directors for the National Beer Wholesalers Association. He also is a board member of the Three Rivers Council (where he is vice-president for marketing), Coastal Conservation Association-Golden Triangle and Neches River Festival, as well as Assistant Scout Master of Troop 85.

Holder, of Vidor, is president and CEO of Advantage Testing, Home Instead Senior Care and Sure Shot Game Calls. He is a member of the Professional Outdoor Press Association and a former member of the Entrepreneur’s Organization. He serves as chairman of The Betterment for Seniors Foundation Board, board member of Meals on Wheels and the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Texas, and is founder of Be a Santa to a Senior.

