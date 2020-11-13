expand
November 13, 2020

Thomas Jefferson Middle School

COVID-19 cases close Thomas Jefferson Middle; PAISD outlines its response

By PA News

Published 7:03 am Friday, November 13, 2020

COVID-19’s continued spread has caused Thomas Jefferson Middle School to close Friday (Nov. 13) through Tuesday (Nov. 17).

Class are staying in session, as students are required to attend virtually.

Students are expected to return to school on Wednesday (Nov. 18).

Port Arthur Independent School District administrators said the school was notified Thursday of multiple staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

“We have immediately implemented steps in our emergency response to minimize the impact, including sanitizing and disinfecting the school campus to keep all employees and students healthy and safe,” a school district statement read.

District leaders said the employees have been quarantined, adding there has been direct communication with specific employees and students believed to have come in contact with infected staff members.

The latest CDC recommendations for cleaning are being following, the district said.

