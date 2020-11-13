Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 4-10

The Groves Police Department made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10:

Nov. 4

Christopher Rosas, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Justin Franklin, 33, was arrested for possession of controlled substance in the 2900 block of Main.

Cesar Hernandez, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of David Street.

Harold Como, 45, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

A dog bite was reported in the 5500 block of Port Neches Road.

Nov. 5

Kenneth Barthol III, 25, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5500 block of Hogaboom.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Unauthorized use of a motorized vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe.

Nov. 6

Angel Semien, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

A theft was reported in the 6600 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Theft of services was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Nov. 7

Jan Buckley, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and tampering with evidence in the 6000 block of Jackson Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Gulf.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Main.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3800 block of Boyd.

Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 3200 block of Charles.

An assault was reported in the 5600 block of Byrd.

An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Carolina.

Nov. 8

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3600 block of Taft.

An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Lincoln.

Harassment was reported in the 3000 block of Elm.

Nov. 9

Hillary Godbold, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of Charles.

Jonathan Derutte 19, was arrested for assault in the 5500 block of Park Street.

A theft was reported 3900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2200 block of Post Oak.

An assault was reported in the 5500 block of Park Street.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe.

An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Harrison.

Nov. 10