Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 4-10
The Groves Police Department made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10:
Nov. 4
- Christopher Rosas, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Justin Franklin, 33, was arrested for possession of controlled substance in the 2900 block of Main.
- Cesar Hernandez, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of David Street.
- Harold Como, 45, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- A dog bite was reported in the 5500 block of Port Neches Road.
Nov. 5
- Kenneth Barthol III, 25, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5500 block of Hogaboom.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
- Unauthorized use of a motorized vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe.
Nov. 6
- Angel Semien, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- A theft was reported in the 6600 block of 32nd Street.
- Theft of services was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
Nov. 7
- Jan Buckley, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and tampering with evidence in the 6000 block of Jackson Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Gulf.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Main.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3800 block of Boyd.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 3200 block of Charles.
- An assault was reported in the 5600 block of Byrd.
- An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Carolina.
Nov. 8
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3600 block of Taft.
- An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Lincoln.
- Harassment was reported in the 3000 block of Elm.
Nov. 9
- Hillary Godbold, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of Charles.
- Jonathan Derutte 19, was arrested for assault in the 5500 block of Park Street.
- A theft was reported 3900 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2200 block of Post Oak.
- An assault was reported in the 5500 block of Park Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe.
- An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Harrison.
Nov. 10
- Charles Verrett Jr., 35, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Unlawful use of criminal instrument was reported in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
- Assault (offensive touch) was reported in the 6200 block of Willis Street.
- Forgery/fraud was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.