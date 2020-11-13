expand
Ad Spot

November 13, 2020

Groves Police trying to connect dots after 5 stabbed & 5 different stories told

By Mary Meaux

Published 1:36 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

GROVES — Three men suffered serious stab wounds and two women minor stab wounds after a large fight at a Groves apartment complex.

And none of the injured is cooperating with law enforcement.

Groves Police were called to Beverly Place Apartments, 5307 Gulfway Drive, at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in reference to a stabbing; when they arrived, they learned there had been a large physical altercation between several people, Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice said.

The altercation occurred in a stairwell outside of an apartment. The three men, ages 32, 26 and 26, were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries and were listed in stable condition.

One of the men suffered a severe laceration to his nose, bottom lip and right cheek. A second man had a severe laceration to his right arm, chest and right kneecap and the third man had lacerations to his neck and back.

The females, ages 33 and 25, were treated at the scene and released.

“An arrest has not been made due to conflicting stories between all of the parties involved,” Rice said. “We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this to come forward.”

The five individuals are described as acquaintances and each one gave police a different story on what transpired.

Rice said two of the men live at the apartment complex and the third man lives in Port Arthur. One of the females lives in Groves and the other lives in Port Arthur.

The investigation is pending.

If you have information on this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Groves Police trying to connect dots after 5 stabbed & 5 different stories told

2nd Port Arthur resident in 3 days dies as a result of COVID-19

Antibody therapy distribution across Texas targets outpatient use by COVID-19 patients

Nederland can’t overlook winless Broncos – “We don’t want to be that moment for anyone”

Groves

Groves Police trying to connect dots after 5 stabbed & 5 different stories told

Local

2nd Port Arthur resident in 3 days dies as a result of COVID-19

Local

Antibody therapy distribution across Texas targets outpatient use by COVID-19 patients

Local

COVID-19 cases close Thomas Jefferson Middle; PAISD outlines its response

High School Sports

Undefeated Titans not thinking perfection – “you will be 6-3 in a hurry”

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 4-10

Local

Port Neches plans to pack in the fun but stay safe with 2020 Christmas Parade

Beaumont

Governor appoints area men to Jefferson/Orange County pilot services board

Local

Neches FCU & employees go virtual for Wounded Warrior fundraiser

Local

Foul play not likely in discovery of deceased male in Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur EDC awards Korean barbecue restaurant grant, renovation firm at Press Building

Local

District attorney: Nederland Police fatal shooting findings will be taken to grand jury

Local

Changing with the times, Ortiz Formalwear adds men’s boutique

Groves

PNG clinches playoff spot with Mid-County Madness win; young team surprises coach with success

High School Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Memorial shakes rust as season gets underway

Local

UPDATE: PAPD discovers body Thursday morning along Gulfway Drive

Local

Authorities ID Port Arthur man killed by Nederland Police officer Tuesday night

Local

Police seek help IDing thieves of catalytic converters from Port Arthur business

Local

PHOTOS — Younger generation takes in Veterans Day

Local

Great Clips providing free haircuts to those who served for Veterans Day

Beaumont

Renaissance Development to purchase Ford Park for $22.2 million, talks potential upgrades

Local

Mayor wanted city council runoff election date moved up. Port Arthur leaders debate pros, cons of move.

Groves

Take a look at designs for upcoming PNGISD intermediate schools; construction schedule updated

Local

Pastor Burden receiving award for community outreach, ready to assume lead of Baptist General Convention of Texas