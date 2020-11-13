Neches FCU’s virtual Veterans Day 5K raises $2.2K

Neches Federal Credit Union raised $2,252 this week to support the Wounded Warrior Family Support.

The funds were raised by way of a virtual walk/bike/run that the credit union hosted Wednesday.

The event was promoted and hosted internally by Neches FCU, and employees were encouraged to ride their bike, walk or run.

Every donation contributed by the Neches FCU team was matched by the credit union.

Nearly 200 participants from Neches FCU participated in the virtual event and were encouraged to post their picture on Neches FCU’s Facebook page using the hashtag #NechesWalksForVets.