Nederland can’t overlook winless Broncos – “We don’t want to be that moment for anyone”

NEDERLAND — Even with the winless Dayton Broncos coming to town, the Nederland Bulldogs are fully aware of the possible ramifications of taking any district team lightly.

The Bulldogs (3-2, 2-1 in District 12-5A Division) take on the Broncos (0-6, 0-3) at 7:30 p.m. today at Bulldog Stadium.

“We just talked about how every team has that moment in their season, that when they get to the offseason, they are going to use that moment and build on it. We don’t want to be that moment,” Nederland head coach Monte Barrow said. “We don’t want to be that moment for anyone. This week, it could be Dayton. They don’t stop. On video, you can see how hard they play.”

Barrow said he believes Dayton head coach Blake Ware has the ability to turn the program around, which is why his team has to be ready.

“Things are going to come together for them,” Barrow said. “Coach Ware is in a process right now but he knows what he is doing. We’ve faced him before when he was at New Caney. He is a very good football coach. We have to take care of the Nederland Bulldogs.”

Nederland is coming off of back-to-back convincing wins against Santa Fe and Texas City, where the Bulldogs outscored their opponents 69-17.

“We’ve talked about trying to get better each week,” he said. “In this middle part of our district schedule, to continue on, you are going to have to do that. We have to get back to work. You take one deep breath in this district, and it can cost you.”

The Broncos are in last place in the district and have been outscored 270-104 through their six games.

The Broncos are coming off a 56-35 loss to Santa Fe.

Barrow said the Broncos’ passing game is their strength.

“They have a guy, No. 21 [Donavan Orebo], who plays on both sides of the ball,” he said. “They like to target him. You can tell by looking at the stats. He’s a big kid. His brother [R.J.] played there the last couple of years on at defensive end. He was the same number. He’s playing at Texas A&M now.”

Barrow said the Broncos defensive line can also make some plays.

“They jump out on video,” he said. “They are making plays in the backfield. When you have players like that, things can happen early in a game. As a young team, they can build on that, and we have to make sure we stop that from happening.”

District 12-5A

Division II standings

Team Dist. Over.

Crosby 3-0 4-2

Nederland 2-1 3-2

Port Neches-Groves 2-1 3-3

Barbers Hill 2-1 2-3

Kingwood Park 1-2 2-4

Santa Fe 1-2 2-4

Texas City 1-2 1-4

Dayton 0-3 0-6

Tonight

Barbers Hill at Santa Fe

Kingwood Park at PNG

Dayton at Nederland

Crosby at Texas