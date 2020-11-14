expand
November 14, 2020

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — Run the race set before us

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, November 14, 2020

I want to start right off with a scripture that has been a big part of my heart through some very, interesting, challenges and changes in my lifestyle!

Hebrews 12:1 NKJV says: “… let us lay aside every weight and sin which so easily ensnares (traps) us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the Author and Finisher of our faith, Who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross …”

Let’s look at these key words with more intensity and understanding and we’ll be able to put them to work in our lives for a better experience, altogether.

We all have different things in our lives that weigh us down and even sins that we’ve gotten used to, yikes!

The way they easily trap us is on us. How we let these negative thoughts, actions or temptations in and entertain them is the problem.

I fell in love with this Word when I was in a weight loss program. I wrote it down for our leader and spoke it out loud to the group. To their amazement, it was very appropriate for our process.

I hope they thought about “looking to Jesus.” The word “weight,” letting go of it, laying it aside and how it traps us is a revelation with food and drink desires, also, wow.

The media (commercials) with pictures of dripping, gooey, fluffy looking food and plates of well-designed groups of tasty treats can be tempting. The restaurant buffets tend to be excessive.

I pointed out at one meeting how we all can “pick-and-choose,” knowing the good, nutritious and great tasting, healthy food, help to get us to the goal and a good weight for our bodies.

I don’t know what you consider a sin. The old meaning was in archery. If you missed the bull’s-eye, you sinned.

Obviously, it is a metaphor, but if we miss our target point, it’s the same thing. Jesus died for our sins, and, as we receive Him as our Lord and Savior, we are free. (Run with endurance, the race set before us.)

This should encourage us to keep strong, focused and always looking to Jesus. I love that He is the author and finisher of our faith. Wow, we should feel so secure in that.

He endured the cross and sits next to the Father on the Throne! Don’t you just love our Jesus more today that yesterday, even?

So, He’s the author and the finisher of our faith — our faith. Hebrews 11 names a lot of the faith leaders and how they did everything by faith. We do everything, by faith, also. And, we have faith bigger than a mustard seed.

Without faith it’s impossible to please God, so get on board, believe and receive Him as your Lord and Savior and “run your race!”

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

