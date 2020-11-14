PHOTOS — Nederland Chamber comes together over coffee

The Nederland Chamber of Commerce networking coffee returned to action this week.
Homestead Mortgage’s Mark Burlison talks while standing next to Nederland Chamber President Diana LaBorde.
Hosted by Homestead Mortgage and TexJoy, the event was held at the Heritage Festival Pavilion on Boston Avenue to allow for proper social distancing.
Despite the restriction, community members seemed anxious to return to the business practice as more than one attendee commented on the strong turnout.
First Baptist Church in Nederland pastor Jason Burden and Nederland Councilman Emmett Hollier.
Jim McNeill of McNeill Insurance, Councilman Billy Neal, Police Chief Gary Porter and Shannon O’Connor of Lil’ John’s Plumbing.
Councilwoman Sylvia Root, Erisa Boneau of MCT Credit Union, Letha Ruiz of CASA and Heather Burton of MCT Credit Union.
Charlee Chelette of Exceptional ER and Bonnie Revia of BMax Productions.