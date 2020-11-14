expand
November 14, 2020

Originally intended for a drive-thru 2020 graduation, Bob Hope designed graduation banners displaying all seniors’ faces for students and parents to see as they drove by the school. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

Threat leads to Bob Hope campus closure, additional armed security

By PA News

Published 11:20 am Saturday, November 14, 2020

On Friday during the afternoon hours, the Bob Hope Charter School administration received word that a threat had been made against the school district.

Bob Hope Charter School released a statement Saturday morning saying it takes the safety of its students and employees very seriously and it is the top priority.

“This situation has been turned over to the Port Arthur Police Department, and the Bob Hope Charter School will continue to cooperate with them,” a school statement read.

“To provide the Bob Hope Charter School with ample time to ensure that all security protocols are reviewed, all campuses will work remotely on Monday.”

Bob Hope School has added additional armed security to each campus, and school officials are working with the Port Arthur Police Department.

Threat leads to Bob Hope campus closure, additional armed security

Threat leads to Bob Hope campus closure, additional armed security

