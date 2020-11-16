expand
Ad Spot

November 16, 2020

Port Neches Police ID homicide victim; say suspect poses no danger to public

By PA News

Published 4:11 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

PORT NECHES — At approximately 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Port Neches Police Department officers were dispatched to The Palms Apartments, 877 Ridgewood Drive, in reference to a welfare concern of a 44-year-old female.

Officers responded but were unable to make contact with anyone. At 10:09 a.m. the officers were again dispatched to the same apartment and were met by the caller, who had a key to the apartment.

The caller’s son lived at the apartment and she was concerned his girlfriend, who also lived there, had been harmed. Officers made entry to the apartment and located the victim, identified as Heather Delmar.

The victim was deceased in the apartment and evidence led investigators to believe foul play was involved.

Investigators have identified a suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police stressed the suspect is not at large and poses no danger to the public.

Additional information into the homicide investigation is expected to be released Tuesday.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Neches Police ID homicide victim; say suspect poses no danger to public

Walk-On’s promises 70 TVs, expansive patio & variety of local beers on tap

Preliminary autopsy details wounds in fatal Nederland Police officer-involved shooting

Man robbed, killed in parking lot; 1 suspect found shot in face, more arrests expected

Local

Port Neches Police ID homicide victim; say suspect poses no danger to public

Local

Walk-On’s promises 70 TVs, expansive patio & variety of local beers on tap

Local

Preliminary autopsy details wounds in fatal Nederland Police officer-involved shooting

Beaumont

Man robbed, killed in parking lot; 1 suspect found shot in face, more arrests expected

Local

Rep. Phelan names new Chief of Staff, details Beaumont native’s many positives

Local

In economic crisis, Texas Democrats push to legalize marijuana. Key Republicans likely stand in the way.

Local

See how promising vaccine news impacts Texas, U.S. gas prices & Thanksgiving forecast

Local

Port Neches Police investigate stabbing death of woman

Local

Threat leads to Bob Hope campus closure, additional armed security

Local

La Vaquita’s massive footprint expansion launches next week

Local

Partners in Primary Care settles into community; devoting more interaction to patients

Local

COVID changes face of education in Port Arthur; heightens need for parent support

Local

PHOTO — Nederland completes hurricane debris removal

Local

PHOTOS — Nederland Chamber comes together over coffee

Local

PHOTO — YMCA Veterans Wall honors local heroes

Groves

Bost’s 4 touchdown passes spark Indians in 62-35 win over Panthers

High School Sports

Mazyck’s trifecta carries Bulldogs past Broncos; teams total nearly 1,000 yards

High School Sports

Red-hot and unbeaten: Titans break free from Ganders with hot second half

Groves

Groves Police trying to connect dots after 5 stabbed & 5 different stories told

Local

2nd Port Arthur resident in 3 days dies as a result of COVID-19

Local

Antibody therapy distribution across Texas targets outpatient use by COVID-19 patients

Local

COVID-19 cases close Thomas Jefferson Middle; PAISD outlines its response

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 4-10

Local

Port Neches plans to pack in the fun but stay safe with 2020 Christmas Parade