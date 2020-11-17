Bob Hope School threat that closed campuses heading to DA’s Office

An individual has been identified and interviewed by Port Arthur Police in connection with a threat that led to the temporarily closure of Bob Hope Charter School.

Det. Mike Hebert said the threat was at the high school campus but did not elaborate on what kind of threat led to the closure of the school on Monday and the addition of extra armed security at each campus.

Police are aware of erroneous Facebook posts regarding the incident and want the public to know “no gun was ever displayed or present.”

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review, Hebert said.

Students or faculty members were not involved in the reported incident, he added.

On Friday during the afternoon hours, the Bob Hope Charter School administration received word that a threat had been made against the school district.

Bob Hope Charter School released a statement Saturday morning saying it takes the safety of its students and employees seriously.

“This situation has been turned over to the Port Arthur Police Department, and the Bob Hope Charter School will continue to cooperate with them,” a school statement read.

“To provide the Bob Hope Charter School with ample time to ensure that all security protocols are reviewed, all campuses will work remotely on Monday.”

Bob Hope School added additional armed security to each campus, and school officials are working with the Port Arthur Police Department.

Adriana Sanchez Coleman with Bob Hope School was not available or comment Tuesday afternoon.