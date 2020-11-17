expand
November 17, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Nov. 17, 2020

By PA News

Published 8:18 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Eldine Ann Hanify, 75, of Port Arthur, Texas died November 8, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Mary Theresa Brown, 90, of Port Acres, Texas died Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Eva Mae Gilson, 86, of Corpus Christi, Texas died November 14, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Harold Brown, 92, of Port Neches, Texas died November 15, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Bonnie Gay Perolio, 92, of Allen, Texas formerly of Nederland, Texas passed away November 13, 2020. Services are under the direction of
Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Gerald Vick, 78, of Beaumont, died Monday, November 16, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

George “Rick” Galler, 63, of Winnie, died Friday, November 13, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Kim Dorrell 59, of Port Arthur, TX, died November 13, 2020. Services Pending With Hannah Funeral Home,Inc.

Ethel Marie Pete Patrick, 74, services pending with Moody-Harris Funeral Home.

Walter F. “Buddy” Davis, 89, of Groves, Texas, died Monday, November 16, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Timothy “Tim” McCroskey, 59, of Port Arthur, Texas, died November 13, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Roberto Alvarado, 63, of Beaumont, died Friday, November 13, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Ross Campbell, 73, of Beaumont, died Monday, November 16, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

