November 17, 2020

Four file for Groves council seat as deadline looms this month

By Chris Moore

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, November 17, 2020

GROVES — Four people have filed letters of interest to be appointed to the Groves City Council seat vacated by mayor-elect Chris Borne, city manager D.E. Sosa said Monday.

The deadline to turn in letters of interest for the Ward 1 seat is Nov. 27. The unfinished term has one year remaining.

Suzanne Williamson, Mark McAdams, George Geisel and Chad Gary have filed for the position, Sosa said.

“All they have to do is submit a letter telling the council why they would like to be considered for the position,” Sosa said. “It is my understanding that the council will then set up interviews and then make a selection after the interviews.”

Sosa said the letters should also include a short bio. Letters can be dropped off at City Hall or emailed to dsosa@cigrovestx.com.

To file for the position, one only needs to currently live in Ward 1. All of the interviews will be public and take place either before or after a city council meeting.

“It will be a totally open and transparent process,” Sosa said.

He said he did not know whether the council would vote immediately after the interviews or wait until the following city council meeting.

This is the second time in three years someone has been appointed to the Ward 1 seat. Borne was appointed to seat after, then, Ward 1 councilmember Cross Coburn was ousted in 2018.

“It’s a pretty simple process and the new mayor is the one calling the shots on how that will run,” Sosa said.

