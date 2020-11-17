Mae Ann Pete Yowman was born to Clarence Pete Sr. and Ezora Gloston Pete on May 30, 1938 in Port Arthur, TX.

She was baptized at an early age at St. John Baptist Church and remained a faithful member under the leadership of Rev. Elijah James.

Mae attended Port Arthur schools and received her diploma from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1956.

She pursued a career in Nursing and was employed at Mid Jefferson Hospital for 30 years as a Licensed Vocational Nurse in the Labor and Delivery unit.

On Sunday, November 15, Mae peacefully transitioned to eternal life.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Wilma Pete Levy; brother, Clarence Pete; and nephew, Milton Levy, II.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Renita (DarrellDwayne) Jones and Lawrence (Priscilla) Yowman IV, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, six nephews, three nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held on Friday, November 20 at 2 PM at Gabriel Funeral Home with visitation from 12:30 PM until service time.

Entombment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required with social distancing.