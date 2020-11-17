expand
Ad Spot

November 17, 2020

Mid-County doctor convicted of health care fraud violations

By PA News

Published 7:38 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

BEAUMONT — A 43-year-old physician practicing in Beaumont has been found guilty of federal health care fraud violations.

Grigoriy T. Rodonaia of Port Neches was convicted by a jury Tuesday afternoon of 12 counts of health care fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, one count of making a false statement and two counts of accepting kickbacks.

The guilty verdict came following a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.

Rodonaia, a physician practicing with Rodonaia Family Medicine and Aesthetics, was indicted March 18.

According to information presented in court, beginning in January 2015, Rodonaia participated in a health care fraud scheme by issuing prescriptions for specially compounded scar creams using the names, dates of birth and Health Insurance Claim Numbers of TRICARE beneficiaries, and caused the prescriptions to be forwarded directly to Memorial Compounding Pharmacy in Houston.

These prescriptions were issued without consultation with the patient and without the patient’s knowledge.

The prescriptions were billed to the military health care program, TRICARE, by the pharmacy at approximately $9,000 to $13,000 per prescription, with multiple refills authorized per prescription.

Rodanaia issued more than 600 prescriptions in the names of approximately 140 beneficiaries in furtherance of this scheme. Before the scheme could be detected, TRICARE paid approximately $6.7 million in TRICARE funds to Memorial Compounding Pharmacy.

Further, to conceal his criminal activity, Rodonaia created fictitious patient files and records that falsely indicated he had examined or consulted with those patients, and submitted those false records to the Defense Health Agency in response to an audit.

Rodonaia additionally violated the Anti-Kickback Statute by requiring Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries seeking opioid treatment to pay cash for an office visit in excess of the amount that would have been reimbursed by the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Rodonaia was taken into custody following his conviction.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of health care fraud and an additional two-year consecutive term of imprisonment for each count of aggravated identity theft.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert L. Rawls prosecuted this case.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Viola Bourque

Steve Murray

Reginald “Reggie” Kennerson

Marion Louise Francis Booker

  • Latest Obits

  • Recent Posts

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Check this Out

  • Business

  • Education

College/Pro Sports

Buddy Davis, Olympic & NBA champ from Nederland, dies at 89

BREAKING NEWS

Mid-County doctor convicted of health care fraud violations

Local

Bob Hope School threat that closed campuses heading to DA’s Office

Local

Police: Boyfriend arrested in killing of Port Neches woman

Local

COVID-19 hospitalizations elevate in Jefferson County; official worries about “pandemic fatigue”

Local

Health Departments: COVID-19 complication claims Mid-County resident’s life

Local

COVID-19 impacts those feeding local homeless, in need; Thanksgiving adjustments underway

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Homecoming king Branden Chaney makes success for family No. 1 goal

Groves

Four file for Groves council seat as deadline looms this month

High School Sports

Bulldog line pushes through turbulent year

High School Sports

Port Neches native Drake Varnado signs with SEC baseball powerhouse

Port Arthur

Three Port Arthur youth football teams win championships

Local

UPDATED: Port Neches man linked to weekend stabbing death, police say

Local

Port Neches Police ID homicide victim; say suspect poses no danger to public

Local

Walk-On’s promises 70 TVs, expansive patio & variety of local beers on tap

Local

Preliminary autopsy details wounds in fatal Nederland Police officer-involved shooting

Beaumont

Man robbed, killed in parking lot; 1 suspect found shot in face, more arrests expected

Local

Rep. Phelan names new Chief of Staff, details Beaumont native’s many positives

Local

In economic crisis, Texas Democrats push to legalize marijuana. Key Republicans likely stand in the way.

Local

See how promising vaccine news impacts Texas, U.S. gas prices & Thanksgiving forecast

Local

Port Neches Police investigate stabbing death of woman

Local

Threat leads to Bob Hope campus closure, additional armed security

Local

La Vaquita’s massive footprint expansion launches next week

Local

Partners in Primary Care settles into community; devoting more interaction to patients