November 17, 2020

Police: Boyfriend arrested in killing of Port Neches woman

By Mary Meaux

Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The boyfriend of a Port Neches woman who was stabbed to death on Friday has been arrested for murder.

Robert Alan Holloway, 47, has been in police custody at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for injuries he received in a vehicular crash while fleeing the scene, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said.

A murder warrant was executed with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warrant division, and Holloway officially arrested for the charge.

Lemoine said Holloway is scheduled to be discharged from the hospital and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Police contend Holloway and the victim, 44-year-old Heather Delmar, lived together at the Palms Apartments, 877 Ridgewood Drive in Port Neches. On Friday the two had an argument and physical altercation, and the suspect stabbed the victim several times with a knife before leaving the scene, police said.

While fleeing on FM 366 near Spur 136, Holloway was involved in a major vehicle crash. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Police in Port Neches were called to the Palms Apartments at 7:40 a.m. Sunday for a welfare concern.

Officers responded to the apartment but were unable to make contact with anyone. At 10:09 a.m. the officers were again dispatched to the same apartment and were met by the caller, who had a key to the apartment, Lemoine said.

The caller’s son lived at the apartment and she was concerned his girlfriend, who also lived there, had been harmed. Officers made entry and located the victim, identified as Heather Delmar.

The victim was deceased and evidence led investigators to believe foul play was involved. Investigators identified a suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jefferson County Precinct 8 Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam said an autopsy on Delmar would take place on Thursday or Friday.

The last killing in Port Neches was in October 2017 with the murder-suicide of Robert Evans and wife Cheryl Evans at Ridgewood Apartment Complex.

